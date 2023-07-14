Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Winner Cards

Bardock, Vegito, and the Pilaf Gang feature on three Winner Cards from #DragonBallSuper Card Game's latest pre-release for Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another set of Winner Pack cards from pre-release events of Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

These are special cards that offer variant versions of the Tournament Pack cards. These Winner Cards feature the focus characters over text that marks the player as, well… "WINNER." The characters featured here are:

Pilaf, Shu, and Mai as seen in Dragon Ball Super shown in their young forms resulted from a wish made using the Dragon Balls off-screen.

Xeno Vegito, which is the Super Dragon Ball Heroes version of the character seen in the games and promotional manga.

Finally, Bardock, Goku's ill-fated and heroic father, is seen crackling with energy.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!