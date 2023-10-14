Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Zenkai Series 6 Is "Perfect Combination"

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed its 23rd main series expansion as Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination coming in December.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focus of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is The Future Trunks Saga featuring Zamasu, Goku Black, Future Trunks, Mai, Goku, Vegeta, Vegito, and more. Today, let's take a look at Perfect Combination from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

This set will include:

274 types in total Common (normal/holo ver.) x60 Uncommon (normal/holo ver.) x30 Rare (normal/holo ver.) x29 Super Rare x18 Special Rare x14 Secret Rare x3 God Rare x1



It will be released on December 1st, 2023 and will cost $4.49 per booster pack. Each booster box contains twelve cards, and each booster box contains 24 booster packs. This set will be followed by the as-of-yet untitled seventh Zenkai Series set which will see this series block become Zenkai Series EX in March 2024.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

