Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Reveals New 2023 Content

Bandai Namco revealed a new update being added to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are on the way.

Bandai Namco had some awesome news this week for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 fans, as the game is getting new content this week. We have info below about a brand new event, complete with a log-in bonus, running all the way until October 19th. On top of that, we learned the game will be coming to the current crop of consoles next year, as we're guessing there will be some kind of complete version. Enjoy the info and the latest trailer.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will have a log-in bonus for players from Oct. 12 – 19, as well as a selection of DLC characters, which will be available to try for free as long as they have the main game. Also revealed for the game is an ongoing roadmap of additional updates for the game through 2024, which includes additional scenarios, playable characters, and more. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game will be launching in 2024 as well."

Festival of Universes: The most exciting festival in the universe is here! Pick a side between three universes and earn points and glory by completing various tasks to earn rewards. The winning team will earn additional rewards, so give it your all!

The most exciting festival in the universe is here! Pick a side between three universes and earn points and glory by completing various tasks to earn rewards. The winning team will earn additional rewards, so give it your all! Cross Versus Mode: This new 3v3 battle mode is a timed approach to see which team is the most skilled, most cunning, and most powerful. In a set amount of time, teams of players will be separated to fight and defeat enemies in PvE while exploring to find experience boosts and power-ups. After reaching a certain amount of points, a boss area opens up. While each team gets its own boss, one member from each team can invade the other's battle to disrupt the fight—the first team to defeat the boss or earn the most points when the time expires wins.

This new 3v3 battle mode is a timed approach to see which team is the most skilled, most cunning, and most powerful. In a set amount of time, teams of players will be separated to fight and defeat enemies in PvE while exploring to find experience boosts and power-ups. After reaching a certain amount of points, a boss area opens up. While each team gets its own boss, one member from each team can invade the other's battle to disrupt the fight—the first team to defeat the boss or earn the most points when the time expires wins. Log-in Rewards and Free DLC Character Trials: From Oct. 12 – 19, players earn rewards for every day they log in. During the same period, players will be able to try out playable DLC characters for free as long as they have the main game, including Frost, Cabba, God of Destruction Champa, Majin Buu (Gohan Absorbed), Android 17 (DB Super), Super Baby 2, Broly (Full Power Super Saiyan), and more.

From Oct. 12 – 19, players earn rewards for every day they log in. During the same period, players will be able to try out playable DLC characters for free as long as they have the main game, including Frost, Cabba, God of Destruction Champa, Majin Buu (Gohan Absorbed), Android 17 (DB Super), Super Baby 2, Broly (Full Power Super Saiyan), and more. Awoken Skill Ultra Instinct, Level Cap, and More: Players will now be able to battle with the utmost power thanks to the new Awoken Skill Ultra Instinct ability. Plus, the level cap for Avatars has been removed, and various quality-of-life improvements have been added as well.

