Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Reveals New Story Episodes

Square Enix has revealed new information for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, set to be released for PC and consoles later this November

Square Enix revealed new information about the upcoming release of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake as we learn more about Story Episodes. These will be small quests that have been put together to add more content to the protagonist's father, Ortega. Which has also been bound to specific regions of the game that have been expounded upon. You can read more below as the game is set to be released for PC and all three major consoles on November 14, 2024.

Story Episodes

This remake contains several new scenes that shine a spotlight on the protagonist's father, Ortega, giving players a better understanding of the man himself and his quest. The story also features new, formidable foes, which will give fans an even more enriching experience of the Dragon Quest III narrative. Below are some screenshots which should give you a taste of what's in store. Each region boasts its own culture and traditions; you're bound to feel like you've circumvented the globe after you've seen all the world has to offer! We'd like to give you a sneak peek of what lies ahead, paying special attention to the stunning HD-2D graphics and extra details that have been added just for this remake.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Years ago, the great hero Ortega bid farewell to his wife and child as he set off on a quest to defeat the villainous Archfiend, Baramos. Ortega failed his quest, and Baramos still threatens the world. Now, on their sixteenth birthday, Ortega's only child is summoned by the king of Aliahan and entrusted with a mission of the highest import: to take on Ortega's quest, vanquish Baramos, and save the world.

A Fully Modernized Remake Of The Original: Stunning HD-2D visuals fuse pixel art with 3D graphics, bringing players into the world of Dragon Quest III, never like before, along with an improved and modernized UI and other quality-of-life improvements.

Traditional Dragon Quest Stye Battles: A refined take on the classic turn-based battle system, featuring new animations, additional improvements such as an adjustable battle speed, an auto-battle setting, and more.

A refined take on the classic turn-based battle system, featuring new animations, additional improvements such as an adjustable battle speed, an auto-battle setting, and more. An Immersive World: Deep exploration of a vast world map with an abundance of rich and captivating locations to discover, challenging players to overcome many unexpected encounters during the journey.

Deep exploration of a vast world map with an abundance of rich and captivating locations to discover, challenging players to overcome many unexpected encounters during the journey. Experience A Timeless Musical Score: An immersive, authentic, and diverse musical composition that captures the timeless essence and magic of the Dragon Quest universe.

