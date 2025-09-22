Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous, Etherous Games, HarrisonWorld

Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous Launches This Week

After having a lengthy and also quiet development cycle, Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous will leave Early Access this week

Article Summary Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous launches its full version this week after a unique development journey.

Farm, fish, craft, and manage a seaside tavern while discovering magical ingredients and unique recipes.

Choose to play as adventurous siblings or create your own character for a personalized experience.

Explore uncharted maps, encounter mythical creatures, and embrace cozy tavern life on a charming island.

Indie game developer and publisher Etherous Games, with co-publisher HarrisonWorld, has confirmed the launch date for Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous. The game has had a bit of an interesting development cycle as it was revealed on Steam a few years ago, then put through a crowdfunding campaign, eventually landing in Early Access back in May 2025. But itsd alsmost been radio silence since then, until today where they revealed the full version will be released on September 24, 2025. You can find out mroe about the final version below.

Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous

Farm, fish, craft, manage a seaside tavern. Adventure to find magical ingredients, cook unique dishes, customize characters, and space. Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous tells the story of two adventurous siblings. On a whim, the younger sister Gracie purchases a coastal tavern in a small town. To their surprise, they discover an adorable baby dragon inside. Together with this little dragon, they run the tavern, befriend new companions, and gradually immerse themselves in a tranquil new life. You may choose to play as either sibling or create your own character to begin a journey uniquely yours.

On the picturesque seaside farm, you can plant crops, fish, and gather resources. Depart from the dock to explore uncharted maps, collect rare treasures, uncover the world's mysterious legends, and discover extraordinary stories. After gathering ingredients and materials through exploration, return to the island to brew wine, craft handicrafts, and manage your tavern using these carefully prepared items, welcoming every customer drawn in by fine drinks and cuisine.

On this charming island, you can live out your tavern-keeping dreams. Along the way, you'll meet all kinds of guests, Encounter unicorns, battle Giant Elementals, and embrace adventures! Begin your journey as the Dragon Song calls! May you delight in the joys this world brings.

