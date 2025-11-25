Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Video Games | Tagged: Dragonheir: Silent Gods Reborn, SGRA Studio

Dragonheir: Silent Gods Reborn Launches Season Three Today

Dragonheir: Silent Gods Reborn has a new season that went live today, as you can play Season Three: Snarls of Lava right now

Article Summary Season Three: Snarls of Lava is now live, introducing a volcanic new quest in the Jannat al-Harr Desert.

Dungeons & Dragons returns in a major crossover, featuring exclusive heroes, artifacts, and collaborative events.

Unlock 19 new legendary heroes, 12 gear sets, and dive into fresh modes like Fallen Shadow Spire and Familiar Systems.

Participate in the 14-day Portals & Keys event and earn rare rewards across new dungeon and boss challenges.

SGRA Studio and Level Infinite have released the latest seasonal content for Dragonheir: Silent Gods Reborn, as Season Three: Snarls of Lava is now live. The shorthand to the season is that it continues the conflict between the worlds of Edasia and Faerûn, as well as a new crossover with Dungeons & Dragons, as well as a limited-time return of the Portals & Keys event. We have the full rundown below as the content is available right now.

Dragonheir: Silent Gods Reborn – Season Three: Snarls of Lava

Season Three: Snarls of Lava is set in the vast and volatile Jannat al-Harr Desert, where players will uncover the ancient tensions simmering beneath its sun-scorched sands. Earthquakes rumble. Volcanoes awaken. And the mighty San Ramallan River no longer flows as it should. The balance between tigerfolk, minotaurs, and lizardfolk threatens to collapse in a new main questline: "Treasure of the Scorching Sands." Mount San Ramallan, a sacred peak to the Fire Lizardfolk, becomes ground zero for the new Seasonal Sandbox Dungeon, where players will confront chaos shadows and form alliances to quell the volcano's wrath.

Snarls of Lava also expands Dragonheir's strategic and narrative depth with 19 new legendary heroes, 12 legendary gear sets, and the addition of Familiar Systems, bringing even greater strategic depth through unique passive bonuses and Fallen Shadow Spire, a tower defence challenge mode offering rare loot for seasoned players. Launching November 28 at 05:00 UTC / 06:00 CET / 21:00 PST (November 27), Dragonheir's acclaimed Portals & Keys crossover with Dungeons & Dragons returns with even greater power and polish. This isn't just a cosmetic tie-in — it's a full-bodied interplanar event, built for fans of both D&D and fantasy games at large.

Fan-favorite event Planar Summoning makes its long-awaited return, featuring the legendary wizard Bigby, a name known to every spellcaster who has ever cast Bigby's Crushing Hand. Bigby once again stands as the sole legendary hero in this event pool. Each summon grants players exclusive collaboration tokens known as Bigby's Crushing Hands. Extraplanar Maze also returns as a progressive seven-day dungeon challenge, testing players' strategy and endurance. Completing stages rewards adventurers with Bigby's Hands, Wyrmarrow, and Scholar Scrolls.

The Lady of Pain's Trial reopens its gates as a high-difficulty boss gauntlet unlocked after the Dungeons & Dragons storyline. Players will have unlimited attempts with one daily scoring run, battling for rewards including Bigby's Gauntlet (an exclusive artifact), Tripping Hand Dice Sets, Master Pages, and more. Finally, the Collaboration Token Shop makes its return, allowing players to exchange event tokens for Dungeons & Dragons-inspired rewards such as Bigby's Exclusive Artifact, Tripping Hand Dice Sets, and other premium items celebrating this iconic crossover.

The event runs for 14 days starting November 28. It will be accessible to all servers opened on or before December 7, 2025, as long as the server was created a minimum of five days ahead of the event beginning. The partnership between Dragonheir and Dungeons & Dragons isn't just celebratory, it's cultural. It reflects the blending of traditional tabletop RPGs with modern digital strategy worlds. From dice rolls to real-time combat, from character sheets to hero skill trees, the spirit of D&D lives within every element of Dragonheir's storytelling and design. This collaboration offers a bridge for seasoned adventurers and newcomers alike to explore legendary magic, moral complexity, and multiversal mayhem together.

