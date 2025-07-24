Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bippinbits, Kepler Interactive, PVKK

PVKK Reveals Massive Immersive Control System With New Demo

Get a better look at the giant control center at the heart of PVKK, as the latest trailer shows off how you'll manage everything

Article Summary PVKK immerses players as a cannon pilot, manually operating a sprawling planetary defense system bunker

Strategically manage energy, scan for enemies, and upgrade your massive defense cannon after each mission

Face moral choices and uncover regime secrets through escape room-style puzzles inside your hidden bunker

Experience daily rituals and limited resources that add life and tension to PVKK’s war-torn world setting

Indie game developer Bippinbits and publisher Kepler Interactive revealed more about the giant control center in their latest game, PVKK. The team released the trailer you see above, giving you a better look at how you'll operate everything from this command post, as you'll slowly upgrade it over time and learn how to multitask. The game will have a demo available at Gamescom 2025 for those in attendance in Germany. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive sometime in 2026.

PVKK

In PVKK, you play as a cannon pilot for an autocratic regime. You are confined into a defense bunker, manually controlling a gigantic planetary defense cannon in an ongoing interplanetary conflict. You must learn to deal with a variety of systems in order to fend off the ongoing invasion of your home world. This requires you to control your energy generators, scan the airspace for incoming enemy vessels, analyze the situation and execute the fire procedure masterfully. With a small arsenal of weapons and a brilliant strategy, you can not only protect the planet but even do it in an economical way, as resources in the regime are scarce. Ultimately, the safety of your people depend on your skill of controlling the cannon, in calculating the right fire trajectory and going through the fire sequence in a calm and swift way.

For every mission you complete, you will receive upgrades for your defense cannon as a reward, which will help you to survive increasingly difficult missions. Between the missions, you also take care of your bunker, doing maintenance and preparation for the next mission. In the midst of this ongoing war, you may find solace in the small rituals of your private life. After each mission, you can sit down with a newspaper to stay connected to a world beyond the battlefield. Savor a cup of tea, knowing its warmth and familiarity are good for your spirit. Retreat to your cozy bed, where a deep slumber offers a brief escape. These simple routines form the fabric of your small world, a sanctuary you cling to every day amidst the monotony of war. Not all is as well as the regime wants you to believe, though, and soon enough you have to decide who you will be in this seemingly endless conflict.

Learn the ins and outs of the systems in your cockpit and enjoy the extremely satisfying interactions with buttons, levers, dials, and switches. Manage energy generators, scan the skies for enemy vessels, analyze threats, calculate fire trajectories, and execute precise firing procedures. With a limited arsenal of weapons and strategic thinking, you must not only defend the planet but also do so economically, as resources are scarce under the regime. Progression and Upgrades Each successful mission rewards you with upgrades for your cannon, enhancing your ability to face tougher challenges. Between missions, maintain and prepare your bunker for the next assault. Customize your bunker with earned resources to improve efficiency and comfort.

Each successful mission rewards you with upgrades for your cannon, enhancing your ability to face tougher challenges. Between missions, maintain and prepare your bunker for the next assault. Customize your bunker with earned resources to improve efficiency and comfort. Moral Dilemmas: Face tough choices that challenge your ethics and loyalty. Will you follow orders blindly, or will you question the regime's motives? How will you respond when someone from the outside shows you their truth? Your decisions shape the story and can lead to multiple endings in a world where everyone believes they are doing the right thing.

Face tough choices that challenge your ethics and loyalty. Will you follow orders blindly, or will you question the regime's motives? How will you respond when someone from the outside shows you their truth? Your decisions shape the story and can lead to multiple endings in a world where everyone believes they are doing the right thing. Secrets of the Bunker Your bunker hides secrets waiting to be discovered. Engage in escape room-style puzzles to uncover hidden items and clues about what is truly happening outside. The regime keeps you in the dark, feeding you half-truths and political euphemisms. Look behind these deceptions to understand the real situation and navigate the demands of the different factions in your own best interest.

