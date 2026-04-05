Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dead Party, Radiation Blue, Snail Games

Dead Party: Zombies, UFOs, and Music Collide in New Co-Op Game

Gather your friends, pick your weapons, and defend the home on Halloween as Dead Party has been announced for PC via Steam

Article Summary Dead Party is a new co-op action game where players defend a Halloween party from zombies and UFOs.

Team up with up to four friends and use music, traps, and barricades to fend off waves of enemies.

Play through story and arcade modes, each with unique levels, game modes, and strategic challenges.

Unlock weapons, abilities, and follow four unique heroes as they battle supernatural threats together.

Developer Radiation Blue and publisher Snail Games revealed their latest co-op video game with the first trailer for Dead Party. This is a horror-themed multiplayer co-op game where you and your friends show up to a Halloween party, only to see it get out of control when zombies, aliens, monsters, UFOs, and more all show up to ruin your fun time. Up to four players will work together to board up the house and protect it from the evil invaders who are trying to break down the doors. You can read mroe from the devs here and check out the announcement trailer, as the game is being planned for a PC release, but no timeframe has been set for the launch.

Grab Your Friends and Defend Against Sci-Fi Nightmares in Dead Party. Who Could Ask For More?

From Snail Games:

On Halloween, UFO's appeared over the peaceful town of Shady Hill. Soon after, the undead neighborhood rises from their graves. Four heroes take on the impossible task: to fight back the evil invaders! Dead Party is a co-op Party Action Game where players work together to defend their bases from a zombie invasion. Play through the Story Mode to experience the characters' adventures as they fight the zombie apocalypse with the power of rock music, or jump straight into the action in the customizable Arcade Mode.

Team up in a party of four to fight off the approaching zombie horde. Defend buildings from zombies in four distinct game modes. Fight back zombies with the power of music in the Stage Equipment game mode, power generators to send out jamming radio waves in the Antenna game mode, and collect the skulls of zombies to shoot UFOs out of the sky in the Skull Cannon mode. Finally, test your endurance in the Horde mode, and see how long you can survive before being overrun! Break furniture and other objects to collect resources to build barricades and slow the zombies' advance. Play through multiple levels with unique layouts, and learn the various chokepoints to figure out the best strategy to keep the zombies at bay.

Unlock crazy traps and powerful weapons to fight back against zombies that get past your barricades. Battle against different types of zombies, each with its own mechanics, and find the best approach to repel each intruder. The invaders also have one major weakness: they cannot withstand human music! When surrounded, each character can use the power of their guitars to repel the enemy. Follow the storylines of 4 unique characters as they battle through the zombie apocalypse, and deal with it in their own ways. Each character has different strengths and weaknesses, abilities, and perks that can be gained through unlocked equipment.

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