Dragon's Lair: The Legend Will Be Re-Released For Game Boy

Dragon's Lair: The Legend, which was released for the original Game Boy, is getting re-released this year with a physical cartridge

Article Summary Experience the charm of 1991's Dragon's Lair: The Legend on Game Boy with a new re-release.

Pre-order the physical cartridge now, with shipments starting this April.

Explore 11 regions, master jumps, and collect 194 fragments of the Life Stone.

No fall damage, extra lives, and refined jumping mechanics enhance this version.

Retro publisher Incube8 Games and development studio Elite Systems have announced that Dragon's Lair: The Legend will be getting a re-release for the classic handheld console. The game was originally released in 1991, and as some of you who have never played this might suspect, its nowhere near the original. But that's kind of where it gets its charm, as it shared aspects of the series while also doing its own thing with the limitations the Game Boy had. Now you can re-experience it in all its glory as a physical version is up for pre-order, with shipments set to go out this April. Enjoy the trailer and info here!

Dragon's Lair: The Legend

Dragon's Lair: The Legend's gameplay isn't about slaying dragons or battling evil wizards—it's about mastering jumps, dodging hazards, and keeping your cool when things go horribly wrong. Dirk must collect all 194 fragments of the Life Stone by journeying through 11 distinct regions, each packed with tricky platforming, moving platforms, and spike traps that will test even the bravest adventurers. There are no enemies to fight—just you, your reflexes, and the ever-present risk of mistiming a jump. If you still have lives left, you'll respawn right where you fell. But if you run out? Well… let's just say you'll be getting very familiar with the starting screen. This re-release of Dragon's Lair: The Legend is based on the European (EU) version, which includes several adjustments that make the challenge slightly more manageable:

No Fall Damage: Unlike other versions, Dirk no longer dies from high falls, allowing for more freedom in platforming.

Unlike other versions, Dirk no longer dies from high falls, allowing for more freedom in platforming. Extra Lives: For every 42 Life Stones collected, Dirk gains an extra life (up to a maximum of 10).

For every 42 Life Stones collected, Dirk gains an extra life (up to a maximum of 10). Refined Jumping Mechanics: Instead of infinite jumping by holding the button, players must tap repeatedly to achieve the same effect, preventing unintentional exploits.

