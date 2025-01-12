Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Happiness, DreadOut, Soft Source

DreadOut Remastered Collection Arrives This Week

Console players will be able to snag the DreadOut Remastered Collection later this week as it arrives on PlayStation and Switch

Article Summary Dive into the horror with DreadOut Remastered Collection on PS and Switch, featuring two thrilling games.

Join Linda, a high school student, as she battles supernatural forces with her smartphone and camera.

Explore haunted dominions in DreadOut: Keepers of the Dark with over 13 ghosts lurking in the shadows.

Uncover the dark secrets of a forgotten town and help Linda survive in this spine-chilling adventure.

Indie game developer Digital Happiness and publisher Soft Source have revealed that the DreadOut Remastered Collection will arrive later this week. The collection isn't that big, honestly, as it only comes with two games: the original and DreadOut: Keepers of the Dark. But hey, you get both in one title, completely remastered for modern consoles. You can see what they look like in the trailer above as the game will be released on January 16 for PS4/5 and Nintendo Switch.

DreadOut Remastered Collection

DreadOut is a third person supernatural horror game where you play as Linda, a high school student trapped in an old abandoned town. Equipped with her trusty smart-phone and an SLR camera, she will battle against terrifying encounters and solve mysterious puzzles which will ultimately determine her fate. Help her overcome the challenges that will stand before her. Survive the Dread! When a group of high school students went astray from a field trip, they came across something totally unexpected. A town long forgotten trapped in a peaceful state of slumber. What they did not realize was what lurks within. And what seemed like an innocent stroll turns into disaster as the secluded town reveals its dark and terrible secrets. The presence of sinister forces from beyond their realm of existence. It all comes down to Linda. She will experience stirrings of unfamiliar powers, emerging from within her. These new found abilities might just be the only way she can save her own life and those of her friends.

DreadOut: Keepers of the Dark is a new standalone horror game that takes place in the DreadOut universe. In this missing chapter, you will help Linda face the challenges of the DreadOut world with even more dangers lurking within. Follow the event in which Linda was transported by The Mysterious Lady in Red into The Mirror Realm. A portal of worlds that connects it to 8 haunted dominions where 13+ horrific ghosts are ready to greet her in the most terrifying way possible. They will stop at nothing to thwart your main objective: To survive! So, get your smart phone and SLR camera ready and choose your path wisely. The doors you open will decide the outcome of Linda's fate.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!