DreadXP Announces Multiplayer Survival Horror Game The Outsiders The Outsiders is a new multiplayer survival horror game show title set to be released into Steam's Early Access by DreadXP.

DreadXP has revealed an all-new game on the way as they announced the multiplayer survival horror game show title, The Outsiders. Developed by indie studio TheClassifiedX, the game was originally created as one of the micro-horror titles in the Dread X Collection. But it looks like the team thought it could be much more and decided to expand the game greatly. This is a standalone version of the game that is going to be coming to Steam Early Access soon, with an eventual release probably happening in 2024. We have more info on the game below along with the debut trailer.

"The Human Show is an asymmetrical multiplayer co-op mode of two to five players, wherein they play as unwilling Contestants in a high-stakes, life-or-death game show. In The Human Show, one player will assume the role of Game Master, doing whatever they can to scare, ensnare, and modify the map to make it even more dangerous. Contestants must hone their teamwork skills to solve puzzles, avoid traps, and deal with a variety of horrific otherworldly creatures in their pursuit of Game Master. Each of the three initial maps found in The Outsiders' multiplayer acts as an episode of The Human Show, with the number of puzzles and maps increasing following the game's time in Steam Early Access. The Origin is the first chapter of The Outsiders' single-player campaign, which tells an evolving horror tale about the Human Show and the various contestants that are trying to survive it. The campaign will be periodically updated with new chapters that expand on the story throughout Steam Early Access — offering new lore, scares, and a heaping spoonful of '80s nostalgia."