DreadXP Announces Multiplayer Survival Horror Game The Outsiders
The Outsiders is a new multiplayer survival horror game show title set to be released into Steam's Early Access by DreadXP.
DreadXP has revealed an all-new game on the way as they announced the multiplayer survival horror game show title, The Outsiders. Developed by indie studio TheClassifiedX, the game was originally created as one of the micro-horror titles in the Dread X Collection. But it looks like the team thought it could be much more and decided to expand the game greatly. This is a standalone version of the game that is going to be coming to Steam Early Access soon, with an eventual release probably happening in 2024. We have more info on the game below along with the debut trailer.
"The Human Show is an asymmetrical multiplayer co-op mode of two to five players, wherein they play as unwilling Contestants in a high-stakes, life-or-death game show. In The Human Show, one player will assume the role of Game Master, doing whatever they can to scare, ensnare, and modify the map to make it even more dangerous. Contestants must hone their teamwork skills to solve puzzles, avoid traps, and deal with a variety of horrific otherworldly creatures in their pursuit of Game Master. Each of the three initial maps found in The Outsiders' multiplayer acts as an episode of The Human Show, with the number of puzzles and maps increasing following the game's time in Steam Early Access. The Origin is the first chapter of The Outsiders' single-player campaign, which tells an evolving horror tale about the Human Show and the various contestants that are trying to survive it. The campaign will be periodically updated with new chapters that expand on the story throughout Steam Early Access — offering new lore, scares, and a heaping spoonful of '80s nostalgia."
- An Ever Watchful Eye: Keep an eye on players, scare them, place traps, and try to keep those pesky humans on their toes!
- Game Master's Playthings: The Game Master can turn on arena-wide effects, like a fog of darkness, creatures to torment players, or warping around Contestants. Mix and match effects to create the perfect environment for an ambush.
- Creature Spawns: The Game Master can spawn different monsters and control them, each with their own abilities. Summon a skinwalker and blend in with the humans or a spider and attach it to their face!
- A Taste of Their Own Medicine: The Game Master isn't the only one with tricks! Players can craft and place traps for defenses against the GM and their creatures.
- A Roll of the Dice: With an ever-growing pool of puzzles, tasks, and locations, every round will play differently, with more secrets for veteran players to discover!