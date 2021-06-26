Dream Engines: Nomad Cities Is Being Released in July

Suncrash and Gamera Game announced this week that Dream Engines: Nomad Cities will be coming out in mid-July. This is a pretty cool-looking title as you're playing a survival city-building game with flying cities. You'll need to build them up, automate them out, and defend with everything you got a flying city to survive this post-apocalyptic world. You can check out more below as the game will drop on Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 14th.

Dream Engines: Nomad Cities is an award-winning survival city-building game with flying cities. Explore a nightmare-infested land with your steambot Tiny while gathering scraps, searching for resources to exploit, and investigating the mysterious ruins of the Ancients. Fight the Dream Plagues in hand-to-hand or ranged combat. Gather resources to grow your city, design an automated production system, and research new technologies. Build fortifications to defend your flying city and survive in this wacky post-apocalyptic world full of weird science and dreams. Expand while always balancing between the essential infrastructure and the disposable – when the Dream Plagues grow too dangerous, you'll be forced to fly away in search of a better place, and your limited fuel and weight capacity will force you to leave some things behind. Once you leave, you'll have a chance to continue your efforts in a new land – and hit the ground running with everything you were able to take with you! Build a productive flying city. Design an efficient automated industry to make the most of your limited time and space before you are overrun.

