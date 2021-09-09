DreamHack Atlanta Has Been Postponed Until 2022

DreamHack announced this morning that they are officially postponing DreamHack Atlanta, which was set for November, until 2022. For a period of time, especially with events like PAX West and Gen Con happening this month, it looked like the esports event might actually have a chance of happening in person at the Georgia World Congress Center. However, due to the rise in cases caused by the Delta Variant for COVID-19, organizers decided to go ahead and postpone the event rather than risk it not knowing how things will be in a couple of months. Here's a couple of quotes from today's announcement.

"DreamHack creates an arena where you can come to connect, explore, win, play a part, and be yourself through a gaming lifestyle experience — so to postpone Atlanta was not an easy decision," said Marcus Lindmark, President DreamHack, SVP Project and Event Operations at ESL Gaming. "Gaming brought, and kept, us together over the last year and a half and it will continue to do so until we return." "All of us at DreamHack stay committed to providing our fans and followers with great experiences, even if it needs to continue in an alternate format for now," added Bas Bruinekool, Vice President of Festivals at DreamHack. "We know this decision is heartbreaking, but these are extraordinary times all over the world. The safety and health of everyone involved has never been more important to us than now."

DreamHack and ESL Gaming (part of MTG) are in the middle of planning out how 2022 is going to look as we speak, however, the 2022 slate of festivals will not be revealed until December 9th, 2021. As we speak, they still have the Winter 2021 event in Sweden left on the calendar for late November, but we're guessing if things don't improve in the next 30 days, that too will be nixed.