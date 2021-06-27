Breloom Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021

Fighting-type Pokémon are currently featured in Tier Three raids as part of the Bidoof Breakout in Pokémon GO. These species are not only a great way to beat up the event's star, but also are powerful counters to Regigigas, the Legendary Pokémon currently in Tier Five raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take Breloom, a dual Grass/Fighting-type Pokémon.

Top Breloom Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Breloom counters as such:

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird)*

Shadow Honchkrow (Peck, Sky Attack)

Shadow Ho-Oh (Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird)

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Shadow Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Mega Charizard Y (Air Slash, Blast Burn)*

Rayquaza (Air Slash, Hurricane)

Ho-Oh (Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird)

*I do not recommend Mega Evolving a Pokémon for Tier Three raids, as it can be a waste of Mega Energy. Your best bet is to use a Mega only if you have multiple uses for it throughout the day.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Breloom with efficiency.

Honchkrow (Peck, Sky Attack)

Yveltal (Gust, Hurricane)

Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird)

Braviary (Air Slash, Brave Bird)

Therian Forme Tornadus (Gust, Hurricane)

Unfezant (Air Slash, Sky Attack)

Incarnate Forme Tornadus (Air Slash, Hurricane)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike)

Zapdos (Charge Beam, Drill Peck)

Yanmega (Wing Attack, Aerial Ace)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Breloom, like most Tier Three Pokémon, can be taken out by solo players. This may take some focus on powering up your counters, but you could certainly spend your Stardust in worse places than powering up a team of Flying-type Pokémon.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Breloom. However, I personally suggest trying Pinap Berries for the first few throws, as you can multiply the already increased number of Candies that an evolved Pokémon like this will yield.

Shiny Odds

Breloom cannot be encountered in its Shiny form.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!