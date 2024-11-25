Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Driveloop, Stunbyte

Driveloop Announced For Steam Release In Q2 2025

The new survival roguelike shoorter game Driveloop will be coming to Steam next year, as you attempt to survive the apocalypse.

Article Summary Experience the Mad Max-inspired survival roguelike shooter, Driveloop, launching on Steam in Q2 2025.

Customize your combat vehicle with weapons, crew, and abilities to dominate post-apocalyptic landscapes.

Navigate decayed cityscapes, battling diverse steampunk enemies and engaging in epic boss encounters.

Unleash strategic progression through synergies and power-ups in this high-octane tactical driving game.

Indie game developer and publisher Stunbyte revealed their latest game this morning, as we're getting a new survival roguelike shooter title called Driveloop. The game has a bit of a Mad Max vibe going for it as you'll arm yourself and deck out your car to fight others in various wastelands comprised of robotic steampunk enemies that all look like they were made in the 1930s. Enjoy the info below as the game will arrive sometime in Q2 2025.

Driveloop

Driveloop is a high-octane, 3D survivor-like shooter in post-apocalyptic cities. Experience intense tactical driving and explosive combat as you upgrade and customize your vehicle to survive relentless enemy waves. Navigate real-world-inspired environments filled with danger at every turn. It's survival of the fastest. Are you ready to take the wheel? Drift, ram, and unleash a barrage of firepower as you experience an intense combination of tactical driving and explosive combat. Explore decaying cities inspired by real-world metropolises where danger lurks at every street corner. Whether you're charging into the swarms, evading enemy fire, or unleashing devastating attacks, embrace the chaos in style. It's the survival of the fastest and strongest!

Gain the edge in the heat of battle by ramming through enemies to open up new avenues of attack and maintain your speed with carefully timed drifts! Your vehicle is both a deadly weapon and a resilient shield in this fast-paced battleground. Recruit a motley crew of specialists to give your suped-up joyride more powerful weaponry and collect spare parts to unlock devastating power-ups. Build effective synergies to turn yourself into an unstoppable combat vehicle! From the desolate ruins of Berlin to the crumbling boulevards of Paris, each environment offers unique challenges and challenging layouts to overcome. Every street corner is a potential battlefield, and every turn could be your last.

High-Octane Combat : Drift, ram, and blast through endless waves of steampunk enemies in intense, chaotic battles.

: Drift, ram, and blast through endless waves of steampunk enemies in intense, chaotic battles. Ultimate Vehicle Customization : Upgrade with powerful weapons, unique crew members, and strategic abilities to enhance combat potential.

: Upgrade with powerful weapons, unique crew members, and strategic abilities to enhance combat potential. Post-Apocalyptic Cityscapes : Explore beautifully decayed, art-deco-inspired takes on iconic real-world cities.

: Explore beautifully decayed, art-deco-inspired takes on iconic real-world cities. Relentless Enemy Variety : Face diverse enemy types, from swarming minions to heavily armored mechanical foes.

: Face diverse enemy types, from swarming minions to heavily armored mechanical foes. Epic Boss Encounters : Confront massive, tactical bosses requiring precise timing and strategic use of vehicle abilities.

: Confront massive, tactical bosses requiring precise timing and strategic use of vehicle abilities. Strategic Progression: Continuously unlock synergies and expand your combat power with each upgrade and crew addition.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!