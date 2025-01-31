Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Driving Is Hard, Elegant Horse Studios

Driving Is Hard Has Been Launched On Steam Today

How well can you drive in a car made out of a bathtub? Test your skills in Driving Is Hard, which was released on Steam today

Driving Is Hard is a new physics racer with a quirky bathtub car, now available on Steam.

Navigate wild obstacles in eight unique levels as you help driver Jeff conquer his fears.

Combines a vibrant world with challenging gameplay, a mix of fun and intense action.

Perfect for speedrunners, it's a journey through Jeff's personal challenges and triumphs.

Indie game developer and publisher Elegant Horse Studios have released their latest game, Driving Is Hard, which is available right now on PC via Steam. This is a brand-new physics racer that doesn't take itself too seriously, as you'll attempt to drive around a number of obstacle courses in a car made out of a bathtub. This game feels like Happy Wheels and Getting Over It had a kid and forgot to send it to school, as there are some insane things you can do on this game that shouldn't be possible. We have more info for you here, along with the latest trailer above, as you can play the game right now.

Driving Is Hard

In the new physics-based climber from indie developers Elegant Horse Studios, players will take on the role of bathtub-dwelling, determined driver Jeff. From trains in the sky to gigantic inflatable balls and hurtling snow-covered rocks, Jeff will take on everything the world has to throw at him – which turns out to be a lot – as he puts the pedal to the metal and tries to make it to the top. But beware, every slip could spell disaster and see Jeff barrelling back to the beginning. If you want to tackle the climb, you'll have to put in the time.

Featuring eight unique levels that represent times of hardship in Jeff's life (yes, even the beanstalk), Driving is Hard is more than a rage-inducing climbing simulator. Jeff isn't just climbing for climbing's sake, he's tackling his own challenges, inner demons and haunting memories to become a better person and maybe even, one day, be free from his bathtub. A speedrunner's paradise and perfectionist's nightmare, Driving is Hard perfectly combines a vibrant world with hard-as-nails levels to create an outrageous journey like no other.

