Drop Point Announced For November Steam Release

Build a based and survive a post-apocalyptic worldthat has been overrun by zombies in Drop Point, set for release this November

Article Summary Drop Point launches on Steam for PC in November, with a free demo available now for players to try.

Survive a zombie-filled post-apocalyptic world by crafting, building bases, and scavenging resources.

Face brutal raids as player-built fortifications can be breached by explosives and vehicles at any time.

Utilize melee weapons, ranged firearms, and creative crafting to overcome rivals and deadly threats.

Indie game developer and publisher Tiny Indie Studio revealed that their latest game, Drop Point, will be available on PC via Steam this November. The game is a mix of crafting, zombie survival, exploration, and (if you wish) teamwork. You'll find resources and craft a base to withstand the zombies who may come to find you, as you can go at it solo or with friends to fend off the undead. We got to see a preview a few weeks back, and the game looks pretty ambitious. If you'd like to see what they have cooking, you can play a free demo right now on Steam. A formal date has not been set yet, but you can check out more in ther trailer here and the info below.

Drop Point

In the desolate remnants of a war-ravaged world, a once-thriving civilization lies in ruins. The cataclysmic conflict between two powerful Nations has left the land scarred and its inhabitants struggling for survival. As the chaos ensues, a new era emerges, where the few remaining survivors must navigate the treacherous war zone to eke out a living amidst the ruins. In their quest for survival and stability, some resourceful survivors have turned to constructing fortified bases amidst the war-torn landscape. Player made bases, serve as sanctuaries where survivors can regroup, strategize, and protect themselves from the dangers that lurk outside their walls.

No structure is truly safe in this harsh environment. Fortifications, no matter how carefully built, can be breached—smashed apart by determined attackers wielding explosives or ramming vehicles. This constant threat fuels a ruthless cycle of raiding, where players tear through each other's defenses in search of precious supplies and hidden caches. In a world where resources are scarce and trust is rarer still, every wall is both a shield and a target.

Combat in this unforgiving world demands adaptability and resourcefulness. Survivors must rely on whatever they can wield—be it a rusted pipe, a sharpened stick, or bare fists—to engage in brutal melee encounters. For those who prefer to strike from a distance, scavenged bows, repurposed firearms, and makeshift explosives offer powerful ranged alternatives, adding tactical depth to every confrontation. Crafting becomes an essential skill in this bleak world, allowing players to fashion makeshift weapons, tools, and protective gear from salvaged materials. By gathering scraps of metal, duct tape, and other remnants, survivors can create weapons that range from crude melee implements to jury-rigged firearms. Crafting also extends to other essential items such as bandages, traps, and survival equipment, empowering players to adapt and overcome the hostile environment.

