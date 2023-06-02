Drova – Forsaken Kin Releases New Gameplay Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Drova - Forsaken Kin as we get a better look at how the game will play before it comes out in 2024.

Indie game developer Just2D and publisher Deck13 released a brand new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title, Drova – Forsaken Kin. If you haven't had a chance to check out the game yet, this is an action RPG that brings out a lot of the darker tones of Celtic mythology. You will be traveling across centuries of the same world to see a society where factions fight for dominance in the region. It's a cool concept with some retro pixel art serving as an interesting way to convey the story. Enjoy the trailer down below as it will be released sometime in 2024.

"Drova – Forsaken Kin is a pixel art Action-RPG inspired by the grim dark classics of the genre and the mystical allure of Celtic mythology. Dive into a handcrafted open world where your choices and actions shape the environment. A society has discovered the power of a dead empire: to capture the spirits that govern nature and rule over them instead. However, the anger of the remaining spirits divided them. Where will you stand? Join one of two factions, each with their own values and in pursuit of their own goals. Your choice will be relevant for the rest of the game and impact the entire story. Everything comes with a price. Meet teachers and learn numerous abilities, but expect foes and betrayals too."

"Forge your own path around dangerous landscapes, fulfill tasks, trade, gather and craft equipment. You start with nothing and as a nobody. Study your environment, and use the surrounding clues to reveal mysteries and grow stronger. Only your flow of battle stands between you and certain death. Explore nature and seal the power of spirits that rule it. Learn how to use them in your favor, but be prepared to battle their channeled anger in the world surrounding you."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!