Dubium Releases New Trailer Ahead Of Steam Next Fest

Developer and publisher MUMO Studio has released a brand new trailer for Dubium ahead of being a part of Steam Next Fest. The team is going to be a part of the event, providing a free demo of the sci-fi social deduction game where you'll need to figure out just who you can trust in the vacuum of space. Enjoy the new trailer down below as the game will be available from October 3rd-10th.

Dubium is a 5-player social deduction game set in a near-future sci-fi universe. Players take on the role of Frontier or Traitor and must escape from an abandoned space station by any means necessary. Frontiers will cooperate to repair solar panels that power the escape pod while trying to uncover the identity of the sole Traitor. Players must not relax until they escape; the Traitor will sabotage the Frontiers' efforts at every step as they try to complete their own mission. The Traitor needs to hide their identity and use deceit and treachery to take the Frontiers out one by one in order to escape the station unopposed. Everyone wants to get out alive. Trust no one. Survive In Space – An explosion from an undisclosed experiment has damaged the space station and it is now a restricted area filled with danger. You must restore life support systems, collect oxygen canisters to breathe, repair solar power generators as quickly as possible, and escape before the space station explodes.

An explosion from an undisclosed experiment has damaged the space station and it is now a restricted area filled with danger. You must restore life support systems, collect oxygen canisters to breathe, repair solar power generators as quickly as possible, and escape before the space station explodes. You are a Frontier – Your mission is to search the space station and retrieve all the Cores left over from the explosion. During your expedition, you'll come across valuable Keystones. Don't forget to collect them, as they have great value and can make you rich!

Your mission is to search the space station and retrieve all the Cores left over from the explosion. During your expedition, you'll come across valuable Keystones. Don't forget to collect them, as they have great value and can make you rich! You are a Traitor – As a Traitor, you secretly work for the nefarious competitor company, Blamane, on a mission to collect 10 Keystones and escape before the Frontiers notice you aren't on their side. The other players are nothing more than mere tools for the success of your mission. Act like an innocent Frontier to gain their trust, then approach them at the right moment to take them down and steal their precious Keystones. Be stealthy or bold – the choice is yours.

As a Traitor, you secretly work for the nefarious competitor company, Blamane, on a mission to collect 10 Keystones and escape before the Frontiers notice you aren't on their side. The other players are nothing more than mere tools for the success of your mission. Act like an innocent Frontier to gain their trust, then approach them at the right moment to take them down and steal their precious Keystones. Be stealthy or bold – the choice is yours. Escape from the Space Station – Dying means you get to keep nothing. You must come out alive with Keystones to become rich. In the best-case scenario, you may collaborate on the mission and escape as a team. However, a solo escape is always an option when things are looking grim… Your own survival is the top priority after all.

Dying means you get to keep nothing. You must come out alive with Keystones to become rich. In the best-case scenario, you may collaborate on the mission and escape as a team. However, a solo escape is always an option when things are looking grim… Your own survival is the top priority after all. Trust No One – One of you is bound to be the Traitor. Even after the Traitor dies, there's always a chance of a fellow Frontier being bought over by Blamane and becoming the new Traitor. Watch your back and trust no one.