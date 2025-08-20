Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Drops New Gamescom Trailer Revealing Next Update

Check out the latest Dune: Awakening trailer from Funcom, as the team revealed the latest update, a new DLC, and more on the way

Article Summary Funcom unveils a new Dune: Awakening trailer at Gamescom 2025 with big updates on the horizon.

Chapter 2 free update brings new story content, character options, and dynamic world activities.

The Lost Harvest DLC offers a standalone story, unique cosmetic items, and new vehicles in the Season Pass.

Free trial runs on Steam until August 24, plus Dune: Awakening soundtrack vinyl is available for pre-order.

Funcom released a new trailer for Dune: Awakening during Gamescom 2025, revealing a brand-new update, and more will be coming to the game shortly. First off, the game will be getting a free update that brings Chapter 2 content to the title, followed by a brand new DLC called The Last Harvest that will be paid for. The team also revealed the soundtrack is up for pre-order on vinyl, and you can play the game for free on Steam right now until August 24. We have the finer details and the trailer here, as Chapter 2 arrives on September 10.

Dune: Awakening – Chapter 2

The journey continues in the free Chapter 2 update, picking up after the sinister revelations at the end of the base game's storyline. Meet new and familiar characters, explore new locations, and delve deeper into the past as you unravel a web that stretches into the darkest corners of the Imperium. Chapter 2 also brings exciting new world content, including contracts, dynamic encounters, items, activities, and more character creation options such as new hairstyles, which can be accessed by existing characters by using the brand-new character re-customization feature.

The Lost Harvest

The Lost Harvest DLC brings a new and complete standalone storyline. Following the crash of a Miner's Guild spice harvester, you find out it holds a secret cargo that could change everything. Your job is to find it. The DLC also unlocks several new cosmetics, including the first new cosmetic vehicle with unique animations – the Treadwheel. Other cosmetics include the new Dune Man building set, new decorations, armor sets, weapons, and more.

The vehicle and other cosmetics provide no significant advantage compared to their base-game counterparts, and must be crafted like all other items. This is included in the Season Pass ($24.99) which in turn is included in the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game.

Free Trial and Vinyl Pre-Orders

To celebrate Gamescom, the Dune: Awakening Free Trial is now available on Steam until August 24th, letting players play for free for 10 hours in the entire Hagga Basin map. Although the trial does not let you play with those who own the game, you will encounter other players in the free trial, and keep your character progress and inventory if you purchase the game after the trial. Funcom is also excited to announce that the Dune: Awakening soundtrack vinyl is now available for pre-order. Be transported to Arrakis by award-winning composer Knut Avenstroup Haugen's music, which was recorded at the famous AIR Studio's Lyndhurst Hall, in London.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!