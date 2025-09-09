Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Launches Chapter Two Update With Paid DLC

Dune: Awakening has released a brand-new free update, adding Chapter Two content to the game, along with a paid DLC if you want more

Article Summary Dune: Awakening unveils Chapter Two update, expanding the storyline after Act 3 events.

Players can investigate grisly murders, uncover ancient secrets, and embark on new contracts.

New features include character recustomization, fresh hairstyles, tattoos, and more weapons.

The Lost Harvest paid DLC adds a standalone story, building pieces, cosmetics, and a new vehicle.

Funcom has launched an all-new free update today for Dune: Awakening, as Chapter Two has been launched into the game, along with a paid DLC. First off, the new content continues the journey after everything you encountered and dealt with at the end of Act 3. Now you'll have to investigate several gruesome murders and delve into the distant past of the planet to learn some ancient secrets you may not be ready for. You'll also have the ability to re-customize your character, discover new contracts, find new items, change up your character's hairstyles and tattoos, and engage in new dynamic encounters. We have more details about the new content and the DLC for you below.

Dune: Awakening – Chapter Two

Introduced new journey storyline, 'The Great Convention'. Continue the main story directly after the events of 'Find the Fremen' and 'The Assassins Handbook'. Remember your mission. Wake the Sleeper, find the Fremen!

Added renaming functionality in the Placeables and Vehicles menu for players to be able to organize their bases better.

Implemented auto-run toggle which automatically moves character/vehicle forward.

Completing the Advanced Trainer Contracts now rewards an exclusive armor set specific to each trainer, together with a customization item that allows other armors of the same type to be styled accordingly. Players that have already completed these contracts will get these armor sets retroactively.

Added a new weapon, the Adept Missile Launcher! More on on this under the "Combat" header.

Storage capacity for the Assault Ornithopters has been increased.

Character Recustomizer: There is a new Recustomizer room in each Social hub (Harko Village and Arrakeen City) where you can pay to have your appearance altered. It also includes 4 new hairstyles, new tattoos, and new tattoo tinting and custom colors.

The Lost Harvest

The Lost Harvest DLC offers a complete standalone storyline. Dig deep into the lore of Dune and you may recoil at what stares back. The DLC also offers the new Dune Man building pieces, new decorations, cosmetic armor sets and weapons, swatches, and the Thumper emote. Lastly, the new treadwheel vehicle offers an alternative to the sandbike. It features unique animations and handling without significant gameplay advantage compared to its base game counterpart.

