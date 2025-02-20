Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Officially Announces May Release Date

After months of teasing and small previews, Dune: Awakening now has a release date, as we'll see the game released this May

Article Summary Dune: Awakening releases May 20, 2025, with a new Character Creation & Benchmark Mode available on Steam.

Game features an immersive world with server-wide politics, intrigue, and a thrilling cinematic storyline.

Experience Arrakis as a prisoner unraveling the mystery of the vanished Fremen and choosing sides in conflict.

Survive desert challenges with Fremen skills and explore a world shaped by sandstorms and new discoveries.

Funcom has revealed the official release date they've picked for Dune: Awakening, as the game will arrive this May for PC. Getting right to it, the data will be May 20, 2025, but they didn't want to leave players out in the dark for another three months. Along with the new trailer above, players have access to the new Character Creation & Benchmark Mode on Steam right now, allowing you to set up your own character ahead of the game's launch if you decide to buy it, and you'll also receive a code for the exclusive Frameblade knife skin that can be redeemed at launch. Those who pre-order the game will get access to the Terrarium of Muad'Dib, which is an in-base decoration that houses the desert mouse for you to observe.

Dune: Awakening

More than just survival, Dune: Awakening offers a large-scale, persistent, and highly immersive world with social hubs bustling with other players, server-wide politics and intrigue, and a cinematic storyline that will leave you at the edge of your seat. The Fremen have vanished. Paul Atreides was never born. Lady Jessica obeyed the Bene Gesserit and gave birth to a girl. Duke Leto Atreides survived the assault on Arrakeen and is now locked in a brutal conflict with the Harkonnen over Arrakis and its precious spice.

In this unique but still familiar take on the iconic sci-fi universe of Dune, you begin as a prisoner sent to Arrakis to uncover the mystery of the Fremen's disappearance. Following in the footsteps of the mysterious desert tribe, you will learn the true meaning of desert power as you rise from a nameless survivor to becoming an agent of the Atreides or the Harkonnen. Alone, with friends or any of the hundreds of players you share Arrakis with, can you survive the most dangerous planet in the universe?

Survive by learning the ways of the Fremen. Seek the shadows to escape the scorching sun. Craft stillsuits and extract water from your enemies to stay hydrated. Build shelter to escape lethal sandstorms and always beware the sandworm.

Explore a vast, open world of beauty and danger. Glide, climb, and speed across Arrakis using iconic Dune tech such as ornithopters and suspensor belts. Visit the hubs of Arrakeen and Harko Village, bustling with other players to socialize and trade with.

Discover a shifting desert that offers infinite exploration. Coriolis storms reshape the Deep Desert, turning familiar ground into treacherous, unknown territory. Every week, players race to be the first to uncover new locations, dangers, and rewards.

