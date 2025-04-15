Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Pushes Release Date Back To June 2025

Funcom sent out a notice today letting players know that Dune: Awakening has had its release date pushed back to June for more work

Article Summary Dune: Awakening release delayed to June 10, 2025, for further development based on beta feedback.

Funcom plans a large-scale beta weekend with opportunities for more player feedback.

Persistent Closed Beta continues with active input from testers to improve game quality.

Join today's livestream for insights into new combat features on Steam, YouTube, and Twitch.

About a month ago, online rumors started that Dune: Awakening might have its release date pushed back. Today, those rumors were confirmed. Funcom issued a statement this morning announcing that the game would no longer make its May 20 release date and would instead be pushed back to June 10, 2025. We have the full statement below for you to read, as the shorthand to this is that they are takiong extra time to work on the game and make it a better experience based on feedback they've received during the Beta Testing period.

Dear Sleepers,

These are exciting times, we're closing in on launch, and we've just initiated a major preview beta where hundreds of journalists and content creators are playing the early parts of the game and will be releasing their coverage on April 25th. These past few weeks we've been steadily gearing up, releasing the Character Creator & Benchmark Mode back in February, starting pre-orders in March, and continuing to release new livestreams, videos, and details to keep you informed. We want to thank everyone who has shared in our excitement. It's been a joy reading all your comments across the various community channels.

Our ongoing Persistent Closed Beta is also continuing in full force, with regular updates, and the feedback we've been collecting from beta testers has been invaluable in making sure we can launch a quality game. We have a very active Discord going with our beta testers where our developers can interact directly with them to ensure we collaboratively make Dune: Awakening a better game. Thanks to this process, we've concluded that with a bit more time to cook, we can act on a lot more of the feedback we know is important to our beta testers.

As such, we will be moving the release date of Dune: Awakening to June 10th, with head start launching on June 5th. This is not a decision we take lightly, we know everyone is very excited to get playing, but these three extra weeks will give us the time needed to make improvements that will lead to a better gameplay experience from day one. We're also excited about the fact that this will allow us to do a large-scale beta weekend next month where even more of you will get the opportunity to play the game and share your feedback. We will release more information about this soon.

Dune: Awakening is a beast of a game. This is multiplayer survival on a massive scale, and we're making gameplay and technical strides not seen in the genre before. We want to make sure we stick the landing. Also, don't forget to tune in to today's livestream on Steam, YouTube, and Twitch, where our developers will be showing and talking more about the combat in Dune: Awakening.

With best regards from the entire Dune: Awakening team here at Funcom

