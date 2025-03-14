Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Releases New "Exploring Arrakis" Trailer

Check out the all-new trailer for Dune: Awakening, as they show off more of Arrakis by exploring it and showing off its secrets

Article Summary Dune: Awakening's new trailer reveals the secrets of Arrakis in stunning detail.

Experience a persistent, immersive world with social hubs and server-wide politics.

Survive as you learn from the Fremen, crafting gear and building shelters.

Explore Arrakis using iconic Dune technology, facing ever-changing deserts.

Funcom released a new trailer this week for Dune: Awakening, as they show off more of the world of Arrakis. The look of the planet is stunning and unforgiving, but it's more than just deserts, wastelands, and the occasional outpost. This developer-guided tour gives you almost an entire rundown of how you'll survive in this environment, as they reveal tools of the trade, locations, projects and objectives you can complete, and much more. Enjoy the trailer here as the open-world multiplayer survival game arrives on May 20, 2025.

Dune: Awakening

More than just survival, Dune: Awakening offers a large-scale, persistent, and highly immersive world with social hubs bustling with other players, server-wide politics and intrigue, and a cinematic storyline that will leave you at the edge of your seat. The Fremen have vanished. Paul Atreides was never born. Lady Jessica obeyed the Bene Gesserit and gave birth to a girl. Duke Leto Atreides survived the assault on Arrakeen and is now locked in a brutal conflict with the Harkonnen over Arrakis and its precious spice.

In this unique but still familiar take on the iconic sci-fi universe of Dune, you begin as a prisoner sent to Arrakis to uncover the mystery of the Fremen's disappearance. Following in the footsteps of the mysterious desert tribe, you will learn the true meaning of desert power as you rise from a nameless survivor to becoming an agent of the Atreides or the Harkonnen. Alone, with friends or any of the hundreds of players you share Arrakis with, can you survive the most dangerous planet in the universe?

Survive by learning the ways of the Fremen. Seek the shadows to escape the scorching sun. Craft stillsuits and extract water from your enemies to stay hydrated. Build shelter to escape lethal sandstorms and always beware the sandworm.

Explore a vast, open world of beauty and danger. Glide, climb, and speed across Arrakis using iconic Dune tech such as ornithopters and suspensor belts. Visit the hubs of Arrakeen and Harko Village, bustling with other players to socialize and trade with.

Discover a shifting desert that offers infinite exploration. Coriolis storms reshape the Deep Desert, turning familiar ground into treacherous, unknown territory. Every week, players race to be the first to uncover new locations, dangers, and rewards.

