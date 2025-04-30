Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Reveals More Building Details In New Video

Check out the latest video for Dune: Awakening, as they show off more of the building and construction mechanics you'll experience

Article Summary Funcom showcases new building and base construction features in Dune: Awakening's latest gameplay video.

Players will construct shelters, fortify against harsh weather, and protect from deadly sandworms on Arrakis.

Dune: Awakening offers a persistent, open world with dynamic exploration and PvP political intrigue.

Experience alternative Dune lore as you rise from prisoner to ally of House Atreides or Harkonnen.

Funcom released a new video today for Dune: Awakening, this time showing off more of the building and construction mechanics of the game. The video details how you'll need to build out your own base, add shielding from the ravages of the planet's weather and creatures, and ultimately have a central hub of operations you can get to in a hurry and be proud to call your home. Enjoy the video here as the game is still currently on track for its new release date of June 10, 2025.

Dune: Awakening

More than just survival, Dune: Awakening offers a large-scale, persistent, and highly immersive world with social hubs bustling with other players, server-wide politics and intrigue, and a cinematic storyline that will leave you at the edge of your seat. The Fremen have vanished. Paul Atreides was never born. Lady Jessica obeyed the Bene Gesserit and gave birth to a girl. Duke Leto Atreides survived the assault on Arrakeen and is now locked in a brutal conflict with the Harkonnen over Arrakis and its precious spice.

In this unique but still familiar take on the iconic sci-fi universe of Dune, you begin as a prisoner sent to Arrakis to uncover the mystery of the Fremen's disappearance. Following in the footsteps of the mysterious desert tribe, you will learn the true meaning of desert power as you rise from a nameless survivor to becoming an agent of the Atreides or the Harkonnen. Alone, with friends or any of the hundreds of players you share Arrakis with, can you survive the most dangerous planet in the universe?

Survive by learning the ways of the Fremen. Seek the shadows to escape the scorching sun. Craft stillsuits and extract water from your enemies to stay hydrated. Build shelter to escape lethal sandstorms and always beware the sandworm.

Explore a vast, open world of beauty and danger. Glide, climb, and speed across Arrakis using iconic Dune tech such as ornithopters and suspensor belts. Visit the hubs of Arrakeen and Harko Village, bustling with other players to socialize and trade with.

Discover a shifting desert that offers infinite exploration. Coriolis storms reshape the Deep Desert, turning familiar ground into treacherous, unknown territory. Every week, players race to be the first to uncover new locations, dangers, and rewards.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!