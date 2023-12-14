Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: call of duty, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, dune, dune: part two

Dune: Part Two Crosses Over To Both Call Of Duty Titles

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone are getting a special crossover this week as Dune: Part Two will release two character packs.

Article Summary Activision releases Dune: Part Two packs for Modern Warfare III and Warzone.

Grab Paul Atreides and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen character bundles in CoD store.

Chalamet and Butler face off in CoD, mirroring their Dune characters' rivalry.

Special preview gameplay session featured at Brazil’s Comic-Con, video available.

Activision has released a new pack of content tied to the film Dune: Part Two, as it arrives in both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone. The company will be making two different bundles available to fans, as you can get one that features Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet) that you can buy right now, as well as one featuring Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (played by Austin Butler), which will be released to the public on December 16, both of them in the CoD in-game store. As part of the promotion for this, Activision set up a very special session during Brazil's Comic-Con, as both of the actors were taken to a private session and were able to play against each other as part of an early glimpse at their in-game characters. The video is down at the bottom for you to check out as they carry on their character's rivalry in a special 1-v-1 match on the classic map Rust.

Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Denis Villeneuve returns to direct from a script he wrote with Jon Spaihts, based on Frank Herbert's novel. Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick produce. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as creative consultant. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, a Film by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two. A Warner Bros. Pictures' release, the film will be in theaters and IMAX on March 1, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!