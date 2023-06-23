Posted in: Dune: Spice Wars, Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Spice Wars, Funcom, Shiro Games

Dune: Spice Wars Receives Biggest Early Access Update

There's a new update out for Dune: Spice Wars, giving players a plethora of new options as Funcom has given you Conquest Mode.

Funcom and Shiro Games have released a new update for Dune: Spice Wars this week, as they boast it being the biggest one to date. The name of this is the Conquest Update, which if you haven't guessed already, comes with a brand new mode called Conquest Mode. The addition along with all the other updates to the game make this the biggest one yet for the 4X real-time strategy game. Conquest Mode will have you playing a number of different unique scenarios that come with their own perks and challenges, as you will attempt to find yourself atop the Arrakis' food chain. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer for the content.

"Conquest Mode encourages you to experiment with new playstyles for each of the major houses, expanding the possibilities with powerful new unique perks as you respond to challenging scenarios. Each run plays out differently and takes about 10 hours to complete. Beyond this new major feature, the update has much more to offer. Tutorials have been expanded, making for a much smoother landing on Arrakis for newcomers. Major balancing and additions touch on almost every aspect of the game, with improvements to spying, an assassination overhaul, economy improvements, and a rework to nukes and resource management."

"On top of everything above, the Conquest Update includes new regions, a new unique building for every faction, quality of life improvements, improved UI, and nine new music tracks. The Conquest Update is yet another leap forward in the work that began almost a year ago in Early Access: to set the full stage for the epic and vicious drama that plays out at the center of the universe, Arrakis. To hone the many moving parts that make Dune: Spice Wars unique – the balancing of all the scales, intrigue and spying, brutal combat, Landsraad politics, the flow of spice, and the ever-looming threat of Arrakis itself."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!