Dune: Spice Wars Releases New Gamescom 2023 Trailer

The hits keep on coming out of Gamescom 2023 as Funcom revealed Dune: Spice Wars has an official release date with a new trailer.

Developer Shiro Games and publisher Funcom released a fresh new trailer for Dune: Spice Wars as part of Gamescom 2023. This modern-day take on the classic 4X real-time strategy game system brings all of the excitement, grit, and political intrigue from Dune into focus, as players who have been enjoying it in Early Access already know. Now, the game is getting an official 1.0 release after being in testing phases for nearly a year and a half. We now know the game will be released next month, but an exact date has yet to be confirmed. Enjoy the latest trailer below!

This is your desert, your Dune. Lead your faction and battle for control and dominance over the harsh desert planet of Arrakis. Spice is the most valuable resource in the universe. The spice extends life, expands consciousness, and makes interstellar travel possible. Found only on Arrakis, it is sought by the most influential forces in the Imperium… Scan the landscape for wormsign or risk losing your troops and spice harvesters to colossal sandworms who will burst through the dunes to devour them whole. Crush your opponents in combat, best them through political intrigue, and undermine them with your network of illusive spies. Experience the unique Dune universe, one of the most influential sci-fi settings ever created. Lead your faction to victory with iconic characters, such as Duke Leto Atreides, the Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, the Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV, Esmar Tuek, and Liet Kynes. Stay alert as opposing factions seek to gain the upper hand and the planet itself threatens with vast deserts, huge storms, and the dreaded sandworms.

"Balance open warfare, subterfuge, political influence, and economic supremacy to prevail and gain control over the most important planet in the universe. Use secretive agents to sabotage the plans of your opponents. Vote on political resolutions in the Landsraad to further your strategy. Or dominate your opponents by overwhelming them with an all out assault. Explore Arrakis with ornithopters to discover resources, villages, and points of interest. Expand with your troops to take control of regions. Exploit the resources through buildings and spice harvesters to dominate the economy. Deploy your spaceships and aircrafts to exterminate your enemies but beware as outright aggression can have high political repercussions."

