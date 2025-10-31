Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Dungeon Fighter Online

Dungeon Fighter Online Releases New Paramedic x Chimera Update

Dungeon Fighter Online has new content for players to dive into, as the Halloween-themed Paramedic x Chimera update is live

Nexon has released a new update for Dungeon Fighter Online on Halloween, as the Paramedic x Chimera update is officially live. This new update comes with some fun additions, including new advancements for Paramedic and Chimera, a new Skill Evolution System, amplification boosting, and Halloween-themed events. Which is odd to release Halloween content on the day instead of says before, but hey, its their game. We have the full dev notes and a trailer here to explains what's up before you dive in.

Dungeon Fighter Online – Paramedic x Chimera

New Gunner Advancement for Paramedic: Paramedic seamlessly combines cutting-edge technology and combat experience to protect and empower her allies. Specializing in preemptive defense, her shields grant Super Armor and damage reduction, greatly improving party stability. Master her unique shield timings and resource management to become the unwavering Battlefield Angel incarnate.

Chimera channels her manic creativity into explosive weapons, unpredictable combat, and relentless experimentation. Her Compound Bow fires blades, axes and other weapons that can be retrieved through her unique Recycle system — reducing cooldowns and rewarding players who can skillfully reclaim their spent armaments amid the chaos of battle. Equal parts scientist and lunatic, she transforms every fight into a dazzling experiment — proving that true innovation often walks hand in hand with madness. New Skill System: The Skill Evolution System (VP System) introduces a new way for players to modify how their skills function — adding effects or core mechanic changes without affecting total attack power. Each VP-compatible skill offers two variant options, allowing players to choose how best to shape their character's combat style. The system becomes available immediately upon Neo: Awakening, with five VP points provided to customize up to five different skills per character.

Additionally, new events have also been added to help players prepare for the upcoming season:

Character Leveling Event: With Starter Boost Capsules, players will receive full-out growth support to boost up both Paramedic and Chimera! Additionally, an extra Starter Boost Capsule for any class of your choice will also be provided. Reach max level rapidly with these capsules, all while being provided with essential equipment and items to help you reach end-game content before you even know it.

