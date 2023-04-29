Dungeon Golf Launches Playtest Version On Steam You can try out a demo version of Dungeon Golf right now on Steam as the devs work out the kinks in a special playtest.

Indie developer and publisher Ant Workshop has launched a special playtest version of their mythical golf title Dungeon Golf on Steam. In case you haven't checked out the game yet, this is basically a magic and medieval kind of theme centered around golfing with powers and abilities, all while dealing with course obstacles and traps in the standard minigolf fashion. You'll choose your character and face off against friends or people online, as you'll navigate weird courses in an attempt to make it to the end with the lowest score. But be aware, your friends can throw you off or cause hazards to activate along the way. The game is currently on Steam with a limited playtest version that you just need to go ask for access to in order to try it out. No word yet on when they might release it, but hey, this is a nice way to try it out ahead of time.

"Dungeon Golf is a turn-based sports party game broadcasted to you live from DSN, the ONLY television channel dedicated to dungeon-related sports. Out-play your friends in local and online turn-based multiplayer, or compete in single-player tours to prove you're the GUDGOAT (Greatest Ultimate Dungeon Golfer of All Time). Holes in one are for boring regular golfers, real pros shoot for the Holes In None! Choose from a line-up of crazy dungeon golfers – from buff barbarian to wily wizard, to … musical frog (?? Is that right? Get Keith to double-check this before we add it to the marketing blurb) – each with their own strengths, weaknesses, and unique powerful abilities, then boost them with $$$lucrative$$$ product placement sponsorship deals that make every round unique. Tour the world and see fabulous sights! Battle Ratlings in the grand treasure halls of the Mountain Fortress, avoid Fire Golems and lava pits in the treacherous Volcanic Forge, and try not to get cursed and fall off the windy peaks of the Ancient Temple.