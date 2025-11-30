Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dungeon Rampage, Gamebreaking Studios

Dungeon Rampage Arrives in Early Access Later This Week

The hack-n-slash dungeon crawler Dungeon Rampage is set to be released into Early Access, as the title will arrive on Steam later this week

Article Summary Dungeon Rampage enters Early Access on Steam this week, reviving the classic hack-n-slash dungeon crawler.

Choose from four unique heroes, each with distinct abilities and customizable weapons and loadouts.

Battle through procedurally generated dungeons with friends or solo, facing traps, bosses, and hidden treasures.

Enjoy quality-of-life improvements and modern updates to the beloved original, now fully restored for PC.

Indie game developer and publisher Gamebreaking Studios are going to release their upcoming game, Dungeon Rampage, into Early Access this week. If you haven't seen it yet, this is a co-op hack-n-slash dungeon crawler where you play as one of four distinct heroes, carving your way through enemies with the goal of ending the evil reign of Lord Dinglepus. We have more info below as you'll be able to start playing an early version of the game on Steam on December 5, 2025.

Dungeon Rampage

Embark on an action-packed adventure in Dungeon Rampage, the ultimate revival of the cult-classic online multiplayer dungeon crawler! Team up with friends or stand alone as you fight your way through monster-filled dungeons. Choose your champion from a roster of unique heroes. Each hero has distinct abilities, weapons, and play styles. Whether you prefer the Berserker's brute force, the Vampire Hunter's cunning traps, or the Pyromancer's elemental mayhem, there's a hero to unlock for every type of player.

Level up your heroes to upgrade their abilities and customize your loadouts! With hundreds of different weapons to equip, you can fine-tune your build to match your strategy. Rally with up to 3 friends or match with players from the community and tear through dungeons teeming with deadly traps, ruthless enemies, and hidden treasure. Recruit a pet to join you on the battlefield and watch them destroy your enemies in your stead: take your pick between rhinos, wolves, dragons and more! With procedurally generated dungeons, there is endless replayability. Face new challenges every time you play, from massive boss battles to cleverly hidden secrets.

Play the game just as it was, with quality of life improvements! Originally released on Facebook in 2012 and shut down in 2017, Dungeon Rampage was doomed to disappear when Flash was officially discontinued, rendering the game unplayable and leaving its eight million player base without a home. We're restored the game and are modernizing the original experience as we are working on polishing and expanding the content.

