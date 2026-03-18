Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: MoonMonster Studios, Space Control

No Foolin' As Space Control Launches On April 1st

No joke for VR players, as the comedic intergalactic game Space Control has been given an April 1st release date on SteamVR and Meta Quest

Article Summary Space Control launches April 1, 2026 on SteamVR and Meta Quest with intergalactic comedic adventures.

Play as a kidnapped human working off strange debts on a zany corporate space station with quirky aliens.

Experience three unique episodic chapters packed with wacky jobs, interactive gadgets, and space snacks.

Cartoon-inspired environments and slapstick physics deliver laughs in this VR cosmic comedy adventure.

Indie game developer and publisher MoonMonster Studios announced today that their upcoming VR title Space Control will be released in April Fool's Day. Just in case you missed this one, the game puts you in the role of a human who has been kidnapped by an intergalactic megacorporation, forced to work off a debt you didn't know you accrued, taking on multiple tasks and eating space snacks while trying to figure a way out. The game will launch for both SteamVR and Meta Quest on April 1, 2026, but in the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer above.

Don't Get Fooled By Foolers For Space Control's Launch

Space Control spans three wildly varied episodes set in a cartoony world, where the player takes on different jobs aboard a corporate space station! Work off your debt (which isn't even yours, really) and try to survive with your alien crewmates, Melody, Widgett, and Zorgle! With your trusty AI companion, Sydra, on hand (or wrist), figure out your place on the corporate ladder in this quirky space adventure! ​ Pull, tug, bounce and throw around all kinds of aliens, gadgets, and thingamajigs! (almost) Everything is interactable! Abduct new recruits in the Abductorium, take care of alien babies at the Daycare and cook up some questionable space snacks at the GlorpoVision Music festival!

Have Fun With Physics: Pull, tug, bounce, and throw around all kinds of aliens, gadgets, and thingamajigs! (almost) Everything is interactable!

Pull, tug, bounce, and throw around all kinds of aliens, gadgets, and thingamajigs! (almost) Everything is interactable! Weird Jobs in a Unique Episodic Narrative: Abduct new recruits in the Abductorium, take care of alien babies at the Daycare and cook up some questionable space snacks at the GlorpoVision Music festival!

Abduct new recruits in the Abductorium, take care of alien babies at the Daycare and cook up some questionable space snacks at the GlorpoVision Music festival! Meet Your Alien Crew: Go on wild adventures with Melody, Widgett, and Zorgle – Your friendly space companions on this corporate adventure!

Go on wild adventures with Melody, Widgett, and Zorgle – Your friendly space companions on this corporate adventure! A comedic Dystopian World: Enjoy cartoony environments inspired by the absurdity of beloved shows like Futurama and Rick & Morty!







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