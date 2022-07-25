Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition Will Arrive In September

Kalypso Media and Reamlforge Studios revealed they will be releasing Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition this coming September. As you might suspect from a release like this, you're getting the entire game that's been released on other platforms, complete with all the updates and fixes along the way. Plus, this version will also include three DLC packs as part of the title at no extra charge, so you essentially have everything rolled into one package. The official release date for this is September 15th, and if you want to see how it will look, you can watch the trailer down at the bottom.

In Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition, the Absolute Evil has successfully united the forces of evil and established the roots of his dark empire as they continue their quest to defeat the overworld once and for all. After enticing Thalya, the dark elf priestess, to become his chief lieutenant on the front line, the Absolute Evil can continue his diabolic plan from the confines of his underground lair. Players can unleash the wickedness within as they create their own unique underground dungeon from a huge array of rooms, traps, and structures. Raise a terrifying army in the quest to defeat the overworld and choose from orcs, succubae, zombies, and many other deeply despicable creatures. Then, set foot upon the light of the overworld where you will cast darkness and corruption across the land! Ready for even more evil? Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Edition also includes the Once Upon a Time, Evil of the Caribbean, and Lord of the Kings expansion packs. The dungeon manager you've been waiting for: Dungeons 3 is the biggest, best, and evil-est dungeon sim yet, finally available on Nintendo Switch™ and playable in TV mode and handheld mode.

Dungeons 3 is the biggest, best, and evil-est dungeon sim yet, finally available on Nintendo Switch™ and playable in TV mode and handheld mode. Under new management: Command the united forces of evil under the guidance of evil empress Thalya and lead them to victory.

Command the united forces of evil under the guidance of evil empress Thalya and lead them to victory. Size does matter: Extensive single player campaign with 20 missions and more than 20 hours of playtime, several skirmish maps and a horde of monsters and creatures with unique skills are at your command.

Extensive single player campaign with 20 missions and more than 20 hours of playtime, several skirmish maps and a horde of monsters and creatures with unique skills are at your command. Speak no evil: The fan-favourite narrator is back with his unmistakable voice and humour, continuing the Dungeons legacy in the best way possible.