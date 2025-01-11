Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Dungeons 4, Realmforge Studios

Dungeons 4 – Not Another Multiverse Arrives On Switch This Week

After having already been released on PC and other consoles, Dungeons 4 – Not Another Multiverse will hit Nintendo Switch this week

Article Summary Dungeons 4 DLC lands on Nintendo Switch January 14.

Thalya & Tristan face new multiverse challenges together.

Control heroes & build Army of Good with new buildings.

New skirmish map & heroic outfit for Thalya in DLC.

Kalypso Media and Realmforge Studios have confirmed that Dungeons 4 – Not Another Multiverse will finally be released on Nintendo Switch. Players looking to explore the latest DLC on Switch will be able to do so a month after it has already come out on PC and other consoles, as it will arrive on January 14. We have moire details about the content below.

Dungeons 4 – Not Another Multiverse

Rejoice, advents of Evil for the Absolute Evil have been hard at work in its laboratories crafting a brand new DLC for Thalya and the Little Snots to enjoy. Dungeons 4 – Not Another Multiverse follows Thalya and her heroic (ew) stepbrother Tristan as they are thrown through a portal emerging in another reality. In this alternative universe, Thalya finds herself on the wrong side of Evil as the demons and horde creatures refuse to obey and begin to attack her and Tristan, leaving the rival siblings with no choice but to join forces. The deliciously evil new mini-campaign explores the alternate universe in three new missions, and in the first mission, even allows players to control Tristan and harness the power of Good (as distasteful as it may be…) Across the DLC campaign, Thalya and Tristan will need to work together using their newly acquired "Team Good" skills to return to their own universe so that they can continue to beat the living Snots out of each other again. For the first time in the series' history, players will be able to build an Army of Good and construct 15 different buildings in the Overworld, allowing them to recruit and train hero units. The DLC also features a new skirmish map, "Dynamic Sibling Duo," and a new Heroic Outfit for Thalya so she can blend in with the virtuous hero community in her newly formed and, might we add, temporary alliance. When Evil fights Evil and joins forces with Good, is Good being Evil? You can revel in this philosophical question while, for the first time in the series history, you control Tristan, his spells, and his hero minions to venture against a common adversary, who is somehow even MORE evil than Thalya. WHAT?

You can revel in this philosophical question while, for the first time in the series history, you control Tristan, his spells, and his hero minions to venture against a common adversary, who is somehow even MORE evil than Thalya. WHAT? A Multiverse Right at your Partly-Evil Fingertips : A new mini-campaign spanning three new and fully voiced missions leading you through the challenges of a new multiverse while working together with the pesky stepbrother of Thalya.

: A new mini-campaign spanning three new and fully voiced missions leading you through the challenges of a new multiverse while working together with the pesky stepbrother of Thalya. Leave a new mark on the Overworld : With your freshly formed – and still bizarre, I care to add – bond, you are now able to build 15 hero buildings on the Overworld, where you can recruit and upgrade heroes to strengthen your Army of Good (did I really write this? Yuck)

: With your freshly formed – and still bizarre, I care to add – bond, you are now able to build 15 hero buildings on the Overworld, where you can recruit and upgrade heroes to strengthen your Army of Good (did I really write this? Yuck) Skirmish Time : Train your freshly acquired "Team Good" skills and find out how to really work and slay together in a brand-new skirmish map, "Dynamic Sibling Duo."

: Train your freshly acquired "Team Good" skills and find out how to really work and slay together in a brand-new skirmish map, "Dynamic Sibling Duo." Blend in with the Good! To blend into the hero community (again, this is born out of pure necessity, we are forced to emphasize) Thalya gets a new, heroic (blurgh) outfit.

