Dungeons 4 Reveals Brand-New Double Trouble DLC

Dungeons 4 is getting a new DLC in December called Double Trouble, adding a dark version of Thayla and the new Dark Elves faction

Recruit the new Dark Elf faction and unique units like Beastmaster, Blackguard, Spellbreaker, and Dark Knight.

Experience a fresh 4-mission campaign, new Dark Elf Portal and Animal Kennel rooms, and powerful entity skills.

Fight with upgraded units as the game adds a strategic day-night cycle boosting Dark Elf power at night.

Kalypso Media and Realmforge Studios revealed the latest DLC coming to Dungeons 4, as we got our first look at Double Trouble. The DLC will pit players against a dark version of Thayla from another dimension, as well as a new faction in the Dark Elves, whom you can recruit. We have the finer details below as the DLC will launch for PC and consoles on December 9, 2025.

Dungeons 4 – Double Trouble

Thalya is back again… and again… Wait, what!? The Absolute Evil's right-hand Dark Elf has exploited the forces of another dimension to summon the only person in existence as devilishly powerful and well-dressed as she is – herself! And her lame half-brother Tristan, refusing to be left out of the central conceit of this DLC, has found himself a (not quite) clone all his own (deeply vexing Thalya, as she thought of the idea first.) Join the party with four brand-new campaign missions alongside four corresponding unlockable skills, the introduction of a new Day-Night cycle, and the arrival of the menacing Dark Elves as the newest faction of recruitable units. T stands for Trouble: Dungeons 4 – Double Trouble teleports you right into a new, compelling, fully voiced 4-mission campaign, including Thalyas and Tristans in various varieties, a Narrator barely holding onto his sanity, and some Dark Elves, just for the fun of it.

