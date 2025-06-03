Posted in: Games, Kalypso Media, Video Games | Tagged: Dungeons 4, Realmforge Studios

Dungeons 4 To Release Tales From The Campfire DLC This Month

Dungeons 4 has annoucned its third DLC in the form of Tales from the Campfire, which will launch for the game in late June

Article Summary Dungeons 4 unveils its third DLC, Tales from the Campfire, launching with four new story-driven missions.

Join Thalya, Tristan, and the tantrum-prone Gorgu on a chaotic journey back to their home dimension.

Missions include toy thievery, train robbery, volcanic battles, and a sheep-filled magical showdown.

Unlock four new skills for Thalya and experience fully voiced, comically evil campaign adventures.

Kalypso Media and Realmforge Studios announced the third DLC coming to Dungeons 4 this month, as we're getting Tales from the Campfire. This is a brand-new four-mission campaign in which you will have a narrator guiding you along the way. You'll take on the mischievous Gorgu (a.k.a the Baby Evil), the Absolute Evil's right-hand elf Thalya, and her sickeningly virtuous stepbrother Tristan, along with some other content additions thrown into the mix to make the game feel bigger. We have more details below as the DLC drops on June 26, 2025.

Dungeons 4 – Tales from the Campfire

Just when Thalya and Tristan thought they had escaped to their home dimension following the events of 'Not Another Multiverse', fate had other plans! Instead of safely returning to Thalya's beloved dungeon and Tristan's pretentiously perfect fortress, they're thrown off course and forced to journey back the hard way. Along the way Gorgu throws tantrum after tantrum, threatening the safety of their camp (and the sanity of both siblings). Join this less-than-merry group as they set up camp for the night and attempt to lull the Diaper-Wearing Evil to a restful slumber with four devious tales from the past (which are, of course, the most calming bedtime stories for a future Dungeon Lord.) These include: a mission to recapture Gorgu's toy and destroy the heroes' stronghold, a dastardly plot to blow up a mail train (in case you were wondering – yes, this is why your package is delayed), a dramatic fight in the depths of a fiery volcano, and a climactic battle against the Knight of the Order of the Sheep. Set up camp, grab your marshmallows, and prepare to play through for a collection of evil bedtime stories like no other. Tales from the Campfire enriches the world of Dungeons 4 with four bone-chilling, fully voiced campaign missions; each telling a story fit to calm the unruly (and incredibly loud) soul of the Regrowing Evil.

Mission 1 "Gorgu's Toy" starts out with the meanest theft in history – those pesky heroes have stolen Gorgu's favourite toy mirror. Act fast to regain this treasured item before Gorgu's tears flood your dungeon and drown your wildest dreams of evil supremacy.

Mission 2 is called "The Great Mail Robbery". You might be sensing a recurring theme here, but this time, you are on the right side of the story: Catapulted back to the Wicked Wild West you're aim is to rob a mail train! Sounds like a lot of fun, doesn't it?

Mission 3 "Molten Core" is not for the weak willed, Thalya's icy heart won't be enough, you'll need all the help you can get to cool down a steaming-hot, highly explosive volcano – even if it means working together with Tristan and his heroes.

In Mission 4 we reach our fluffy finale with "Counting Sheep, Dungeon Style": In the idyllic realm of the Knights of the Order of the Sheep, heroes wield a different kind of magic, turning your gruesome servants of Evil into fluffy, nerve-rackingly bleating sheep. But perhaps the Explosion-Loving Evil can use some sheep of its own…?

Throughout all these stories, four new skills for Thalya will make sure your sweetest dreams come true – Bad Air, Indomitable Horde, Hero Graves, Dark Side.

