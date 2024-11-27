Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers, Purple Moss Collectors, Yogscast Games

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers Releases November Update

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers has a brand-new update available this week, as the November Update adds visual upgrades and more

Article Summary Discover new pixel art and graphics in the Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers November Update.

Swap to the Above Witch Tarot deck and enjoy new community-designed card backs.

Explore card reworks for strategic enhancements like the King of Gold and Fingerprint Card.

Enjoy fresh gameplay mechanics and tokens with revamped cards like Queen of Music.

Indie game developer Purple Moss Collectors and publisher Yogscast Games have a new update out for Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers. The November Update provides new pixel-style art, card designs, and overall graphic improvements to the game, as well as some adjustments to several cards in the process and some other upgrades. We have some of the dev notes for you below, as the update is available right now.

Dungeons & Degenerate Gamblers – November Update

Above Witch Tarot Deck: You can now swap between the classic Rider-Waite-Smith Tarot deck and the brand new, bespoke Above Witch Tarot deck, expertly pixelled by Boba-Witch.

You can now swap between the classic Rider-Waite-Smith Tarot deck and the brand new, bespoke Above Witch Tarot deck, expertly pixelled by Boba-Witch. Community Card Back designs: Five new card backs as designed by the community!

Five new card backs as designed by the community! Queen of Music: Queen of Music is back, and brought Tokens along for the ride! Reworks Queen of Music and makes it available again: Exploit: add 1 token. If there are already 2 tokens, instant blackjack then remove all tokens. Swaps Get Well Soon Card over to the token system, so description becomes: On play: lock. On taking damage: add 1 token. If there are already 3 tokens, heal 10 HP and burn. Swaps Vaccination Card over to the token system, so description becomes: On taking damage: gain 5 shield and add 1 token. If there are already 3 tokens, burn.

Card Reworks:

King of Gold: On playing another card: +1 value to that card and change its suit to Diamonds.

On playing another card: +1 value to that card and change its suit to Diamonds. Fingerprint Card: Value is now 5 (was 10). On play or exploit: exploit all of your played cards that have exploit.

Value is now 5 (was 10). Plate of Escardgot: Value is now 7 (was 1). On play: rounds up. On hit while worth at least 1: -1 value. On stand: grant shield equal to value.

Value is now 7 (was 1). King of Kings: On play: halve the value of all other currently played Kings.

On play: halve the value of all other currently played Kings. Non-Fungible Card: On hit: reduce value by a random number between 1 and 3. Cannot be reduced below 1. On stand: gain chips equal to value.

II The High Priestess: On play or on playing another card: Foresight 1.

On play or on playing another card: Foresight 1. Five of Swords: Value is now 0 (was 5). On play: +5 value.

Value is now 0 (was 5). Hall Pass: Value is now 1 (was 0). On play or exploit: foresight 1.

Value is now 1 (was 0).

