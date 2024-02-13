Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Dungeons & Dragons Online, Games, Standing Stone Games, Video Games | Tagged: d&d

Dungeons & Dragons Online Reveals 50th Anniversary Plans

Dungeons & Dragons Online has something planned for all of 2024 to celebrate D&D's 50th Anniversary in the Year of the Dragon.

Article Summary Standing Stone Games announces D&D Online's 50th anniversary events.

Monthly free items for players starting February 28, 2024.

First drop includes the Dragon Lord archetype for Year of the Dragon.

Dungeons & Dragons Online offers action-packed MMORPG with classic D&D elements.

Standing Stone Games released new information about what they have planned to celebrate D&D's 50th Anniversary in Dungeons & Dragons Online. Neither SSG nor Wizards of the Coast could have planned it better that the anniversary would take place on the Year of the Dragon, but they have tied the festivities into the Lunar New Year with something cool. Every month, players will get something new for free that they can add to their account, either to enhance their character in some way or just enhance their experience within the game. We have the details below, along with a calendar of planned items you'll pick up at the need of each month, with the first one arriving on February 28, 2024.

D&D 50th – Year Of The Dragon

Starting on the last Wednesday of every month, new drops will be released and will remain available for players to redeem for free only until the next offering debuts. These select in-game items, special cosmetics, and spectacular surprises will add a 'draconic' edge to the DDO experience. There will be an in-game celebration on February 28 for the inaugural launch where players can claim the first exclusive drop, the Dragon Lord archetype, to begin the Year of the Dragon adventure!

Dungeons & Dragons Online

Dungeons & Dragons Online is a free-to-play MMORPG with hybrid combat that combines the action of a video game with the familiar stat-system of traditional D&D. Based heavily around Instances, players are kept close to the action at all times with designated roaming areas to cut out the down time. Players can hand-craft their character with flagship D&D races, traits, classes, and further progression by completing Instances and utilizing DDO's unique Reincarnation system. Players take a deep dive into classic Dungeons & Dragons campaigns in the same way as they would the tabletop game.

