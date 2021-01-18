Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Hippopotas Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of its presence in the Sinnoh Celebration Event, let's take a look at Hippopotas' lore.

Dex entry number 4849, Hippopotas is a pure Ground-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has a noticeable gender difference, with the male having a light tan nose and the female having a brown nose and more brown spots in her pattern. Referred to as the, you're not going to believe this, "Hippo Pokémon," this is what Hippopotas' Dex entry says:

It enshrouds itself with sand to protect itself from germs. It does not enjoy getting wet.

Hippopotas evolves into Hippowdon, which has an even more major gender difference. The female has grey skin and a dark grey, almost black snout and armor on its back. The male has the same color snout and armor but its skin is a light tan, sort of olive color. Coming as a surprise to no one, this species is based on the real-life animal, the hippopotamus, and uses a camouflage-based color and pattern.

For fans of the anime, Hippopotas has a major role as one of its species is a recurring character that Ash met in Mass Hip-Po-Sis! and helps. In trying to get the Hippopotas back to its herd, they are stalked by Team Rocket. Eventually, the Hippopotas is rehabilitated and returned. It then makes an appearance later on with its father, a Hippowdon. Other Hippopotas make appearances throughout the series and movies.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Hippopotas:

Diamond: It lives in arid places. Instead of perspiration, it expels grainy sand from its body.

Platinum: It shuts its nostrils tight then travels through the sand as if walking. They form colonies of around ten.

Sword: It moves through the sands with its mouth open, swallowing sand along with its prey. It gets rid of the sand by spouting it from its nose.

Shield: This Pokémon is active during the day and passes the cold desert nights burrowed snugly into the sand.