Dungeons & Dragons Provides Product Delay Update

Dungeons & Dragons have had to delay their most recent product release, The Deck of Many Things, due to a production error.

Wizards of the Coast had to issue a statement last night on one of their upcoming Dungeons & Dragons releases due to an issue with the product. The company was set to release The Deck of Many Things on Tuesday, October 31. However, they discovered that many of the initial products had been defective and were forced to push the release date back a couple of weeks to November 14. Below is the statement the company made on D&D Beyond.

"It's important to us at Wizards of the Coast that our customers are delighted with the quality of the product they receive. After an internal review we found the product didn't meet our manufacturing standards. Unfortunately, making this right will delay the release of the physical product, both directly from Wizards as well as our retail partners. The digital release of The Book of Many Things will not be impacted by this delay and will still release on Tuesday, November 14. Purchasers of the physical + digital bundle will still receive early access to The Book of Many Things on Tuesday, October 31. We are sorry to those of you who have put in your preorders already or planned on picking up your copy on November 14. We believe that delaying the release of this product will ensure it is delivered to you in the way our team envisioned it."

As to what made them defective, it has been noted by several different journalists, reviewers, and influencers who got early copies from Dungeons & Dragons of the expansion that the physical cards you used to build the deck were either printed or cut incorrectly. Many of them had slightly different curves and did not shuffle well. For most, that wouldn't seem like a big issue for a TTRPG. But when the goal of the deck is to make sure no one can tell one card from the other, seeing ones with different shapes can clue you into what's happening and what cards to pick. We'll see if any other complications arise.

