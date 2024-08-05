Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Gen Con, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Gen Con 2024

Dungeons & Dragons Releases Special Liveshow From Gen Con 2024

Wizards of the Coast have released the full D&D Live game from Gen Con 2024, showing off Dungeons & Dragons' new Project Sigil content

Article Summary Watch the full D&D Live game from Gen Con 2024 featuring new Project Sigil content on YouTube.

Relive the live performance with Astarion and Karlach from Baldur's Gate 3, hosted by Aabria Iyengar.

Get a sneak preview of the new 2024 Player's Handbook, available early at Gen Con.

Experience the thrilling climax in Project Sigil, a 3D sandbox powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Wizards of the Coast held a special live presentation of D&D Live at Gen Con 2024 this weekend and have released the footage from that game for everyone to see. The game was called "An Astarion and Karlach Adventure: Love is a Legendary Action" and featured Neil Newbon and Samantha Béart reprising their roles of Astarion and Karlach from Baldur's Gate 3, alongside Brennan Lee Mulligan and Anjali Bhimani as players at the table, and Aabria Iyengar as the DM for this short adventure. Along with standard Dungeons & Dragons live play, they also played a section of the game using Project Sigil, which we also covered this weekend. We have more info from the company about their weekend in Indianapolis, as the video from the game is above for you to enjoy.

Dungeons & Dragons at Gen Con 2024

At Gen Con 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana, more than 3,000 lucky Dungeons & Dragons fans got their hands on early copies of the 2024 Player's Handbook before it releases widely on September 17. More than 10,000 fans played D&D at Gen Con, including the amazing cast of the immersive live D&D game, which featured Neil Newbon (Astarion) and Samantha Béart (Karlach), reprising their roles from the smash hit Baldur's Gate 3, alongside Brennan Lee Mulligan, Anjali Bhimani, and Aabria Iyengar as DM.

"It was so cool being in the audience when Aabria revealed Brennan and Anjali were both playing secret dragons in the D&D Live game," said Jess Lanzillo, VP of D&D Franchise and Product at Wizards of the Coast. "Gen Con 2024 was such a celebration of the five decades of Dungeons & Dragons and a testament to the countless imaginations that have been inspired by this special community."

The climactic encounter in the adventure titled "An Astarion and Karlach Adventure: Love is a Legendary Action" played out in Project Sigil, an upcoming immersive 3D sandbox that empowers fans to build their own D&D experience using Unreal Engine 5. Anyone can sign up for the Project Sigil closed beta at DnDBeyond.com/project-sigil. All you need is a free D&D Beyond account!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!