Dungeons & Dragons Provide More Info About Project Sigil

During Gen Con 2024, developers behind the Dungeons & Dragons system Project Sigil revealed more details about how thr system will work.

Article Summary Wizards of the Coast unveils details on Project Sigil, D&D's new online system, at Gen Con 2024.

Project Sigil offers 3D representations of campaigns, enhancing both online and in-person play.

Creative Mode allows players to build and customize settings using Unreal Engine 5 and D&D assets.

Closed Beta for Project Sigil launches this Fall, accessible with or without a D&D Beyond account.

Wizards of the Coast held a special presentation during Gen Con 2024 this week, informing several in attendance about how Dungeons & Dragons' new Project Sigil system will work. In a special presentation held just before the convention kicked off, developers Chris Cao and Jake Stutzman chatted with the crowd about the new project that's been in the works for a while now. This is basically a way for people to play D&D online without having to gather around in person, or if they wish, have the ability to play it in person with assets and resources they can see and use. Project Sigil will allow you to use assets from the game to play a 3D representation of your campaign, complete with settings, pieces, props, and more.

One of the big items the team wanted to emphasize is that this is simply meant to be a new way to play, but not a replacement for in-person gaming or to replace the "theater of the mind." It's simply a new avenue for players who happen to have a D&D Beyond account and are more frequently playing games online with players who sometimes can't make remote games. Or to help enhance it and give players and DMs more ways to tell the story while also helping the story be told faster. Project Sigil will eventually be released as an app and will provide several tools to give anyone the ability to control and create within the game.

The highlight of all this was the Creative Mode, where you can create whatever you wish from scratch. Or take something pre-made and improve on it. You can prep on the fly or build whatever you want way in advance, spending as much or little time on it as you see fit to tell the story your way. You can even create worlds around iconic IPs that are related to the franchise. As you can see from the images here, they've already incorporated assets from Baldur's Gate 3 into the system, so you have character and setting assets to play with.

Everything about it is being built on Unreal Engine 5, so essentially you have the same kind of building freedom game designers have when making their own titles, only here you have a library of pre-made Dungeons & Dragons assets to choose from. We only saw a few things at the start, such as your standard dungeons, castles, and town settings. But we didn't see additional assets such as water or ships, which makes us believe they will be releasing asset packs down the road.

The plan for Project Sigil will be to launch on PC, then eventually on mobile and consoles, so you can play with whoever you want, where you want, from anywhere you can. A Closed Beta will be revealed later this Fall, and you will need a D&D Beyond account to take part in it. However, they made it clear a D&D Beyond account will not be required to use it when it launches, much like other systems where you don't need to own a game in order to use assets tied to it. You'll be able to use it for free, but it will come with constraints, while those with a D&DB account will have more access. We'll keep an eye for a launch date on the Close Beta.

