Dungeons Of Hinterberg To Release Free Demo This Week

Curve Games have a new demo on the way for Dungeons Of Hinterberg, as the game will be a part of Steam Next Fest ahead of time.

Experience the Austrian Alps as Luisa in a quest to become the Master Slayer.

Confront monsters using sword, magic, and puzzles in your dungeon adventures.

Forge friendships, learn new skills, and enjoy a memorable stay in Hinterberg.

Indie game developer Microbird Games and publisher Curve Games recently revealed an extended gameplay video for the title Dungeons Of Hinterberg. The free demo will be released on Steam on June 8, giving players a chance to try out the content that some of us in the media have already experienced in many previews. The demo will carry into Steam Next Fest from June 10-17, but we're not sure how long they'll keep it live. The game is still on track to be released on July 18, 2024.

Dungeons Of Hinterberg

Welcome to Hinterberg, a new tourist hotspot in the idyllic Austrian Alps! You play as Luisa, a burnt-out law trainee taking a break from her fast-paced corporate life to conquer the Dungeons of Hinterberg. There are plenty of dungeons to find and adventures to be had in Hinterberg – will Luisa be sent packing on her first day or remain to become a Master Slayer? Only one way to find out… Snowboard down a glacier, zipline through the forest, climb a mountain, or have a coffee by the lake… There's no shortage of places to discover while you're out looking for your next dungeon!

Monsters lurk around every corner in Hinterberg, and your sword and magic skills are essential for keeping them at bay. Harness the wind, conjure a snowboard out of thin air, or freeze your enemies in a jelly block! Braving a dungeon requires more than just cutting-edge sports gear and a good sword arm: Hinterberg's dungeons are full of puzzles that will surprise and challenge you. Use your head, your magic skills, and every trick in the book to solve them! Spend your nights forging friendships with the locals and other adventurers! Some of them will help you get stronger or teach you new tricks, but others are just here for excitement and selfies. But good relationships don't just make your stay more memorable – they're the key to becoming a better slayer!

