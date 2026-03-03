Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: dupli-kate, invincible, Invincible VS

Dupli-Kate Has Been Added To The Invincible VS Roster

The latest Invincible VS character will have you seeing triple as Dupli-Kate has been added to the roster as its latest fighter

Article Summary Dupli-Kate joins the Invincible VS roster, bringing duplication powers and unique combat mechanics.

Her playstyle focuses on spawning duplicates for aggressive mix-ups, combos, and defense tactics.

Each duplicate drains her red health—recover it if they return, lose it forever if they're defeated.

Invincible VS is a 3v3 tag fighter featuring story, arcade, training, and multiplayer game modes.

Skybound Entertainment released their latest new character trailer for Invincible VS today, as trouble comes in threes with Dupli-Kate. Perfect for anyone who wants to fight with me, themselves, and I, the character can utilize her duplication powers to become a one-woman army against her foes. Honestly, this is the kind of insane stuff we'd been hoping they would add to the game after they got the usual array of hardcore must-have characters added to the roster. You can check out her trailer here as the game is still scheduled to launch on PC and consoles on April 30, 2026.

Dupli-Kate

Dupli-Kate thrives in high risk, high-reward combat, making her a relentless, pressure-focused threat. She uses dynamic movement and capitalizes on openings created through use of her duplicates to overwhelm opponents. With charged normals and special moves, Dupli-Kate can spawn more Kates to cover her approach, execute mix-ups, extend combos, or even act as literal meat shields in a pinch. But there's a catch: every duplicate drains a portion of her red health. She can recover it if a duplicate returns safely — but if it's taken out, that health is gone for good.\

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

