Afterdream Announced For Late-September Release

The latest horror game from Feardemic called Afterdream will be coming out next month, as confirmed at Gamescom 2023.

Indie horror game publisher Feardemic, along with developer Jesse Makkonen and Gamera Games, confirmed Afterdream is coming next month. The team revealed a brand new trailer for the game this week at Gamescom 2023, showing off more of the storyline as well as some of the gameplay on the way. With the new trailer, we got a confirmation of the release date, as they will be releasing it on September 28th for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles. We got more info about the game below, as well as the latest trailer down at the bottom for you to enjoy, as we'll see the game in about a month.

"Get lost in a lucid dream, bending the lines between reality and fiction. Navigate through a ghostly mansion using a strange came and find out its mystery and your role in it. Witness vivid, yet dreamlike locations in beautiful, stylized 2D pixel art graphics. Jump into a 2D psychological horror adventure game that will take you on a trip through a lucid dream, bending the lines between reality and fiction. Use a special camera to analyze your surroundings and navigate your way through a mysterious residence populated by ghosts. Find the purpose of your nocturnal visit in a vivid and dreamlike setting in Afterdream."

One doom-scrolling, hold the doom – Marvel at the side-scrolling 2D graphics with unique art style;

Oh, snap – Interact with hidden objects through the lens of a strange camera;

Must've been the wind – Get lost in the atmospheric music and sound design;

Asleep at the wheel – Delve into a lucid dream, bending reality and fiction and explore a ghastly mansion;

To The Point – Enjoy a minimalist yet efficient interface that helps keep your focus intact;

Valmistettu Suomessa – Explore an experience hand-made in Finland with no asset flips or cheap tricks.

