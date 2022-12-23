Dust & Neon Now Announced For Nintendo Switch

Rogue Games revealed today that they will be releasing Dust & Neon for the Nintendo Switch on top of PC platforms. The team had already been teasing the game to come out sometime in 2023 for both Steam and the Epic Games Store, but there really wasn't much of a talk about when it would come to consoles. Now we know it will be released for at least one of the major three, and if that's the case for the Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox announcements can't be that far behind. Enjoy the latest trailer for the announcement below.

"Death is just the beginning in Dust & Neon, an action-packed twin-stick roguelite shooter set in a post-apocalyptic Wild West overrun by villainy. Play as the mysterious gunslinger as he embarks upon an epic quest filled with twitch-trigger precision gunplay, armies of menacing robots, and incredible boss fights. If at first you don't succeed, try again with dozens of unlockable abilities, thousands of unique weapons, and game-changing performance boosts, all of which transform your hero into an unstoppable force. Be warned: Dust & Neon isn't easy. But if you're up for a robust challenge designed to test your skills, you've found your game."

"A seriously robust and challenging twin-stick roguelite shooter with visceral reload mechanics—pop each bullet into the chamber during the heat of battle. Best-in-class controls allow for twitch speed and precision gunplay, and a dynamic power-up boost system will have you mowing down mechanical menaces with non-stop action. Dive, slide and seamlessly take automatic cover as you reload and strategize your next move. Choose your arsenal from an unlockable selection of nearly 2,000 wholly unique revolvers, shotguns and rifles. 1,600 unique tonics allow you to temporarily change or enhance your gunslinger's abilities on the battlefield, crack open hundreds of loot boxes filled with money, weapons and upgrades. Upgrade your gunslinger with 24 unique skills that fundamentally change the way the game plays."