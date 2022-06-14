Dying Light 2 Debuts Photo Mode & Many Other Updates

Techland revealed a brand new update to Dying Light 2 as the game gets Photo Mode, a new chapter, quests, a new progression system, and more. Patch 1.4 will launch into the game today, and with it will come a number of different additions that will give you new avenues to explore. Starting with an entirely new storyline as you get the first chapter of In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner. This is entirely free content that marks the start of the company's planned five-year commitment to supporting the game. We have more info from the developers below along with a pair of videos to prep you for what you can expect when the update goes live.

Your task is to help Harper, a Nightrunner of old, in his efforts to combat the Special Infected that are endangering the City's people in exchange for access to powerful, never-before-seen equipment. Chapter Agent: Meet Harper, a former Nightrunner that acts as your link to the new adventure. Find him at the Fish Eye Canteen and assist him in taking down the Special Infected.

Meet Harper, a former Nightrunner that acts as your link to the new adventure. Find him at the Fish Eye Canteen and assist him in taking down the Special Infected. New Rank System and Unlockables — Strengthen the bond between you and the agent by carrying out his tasks. With enough reputation points, you can rank up to unlock access to high-end weapons, outfits, and consumables.

Our fantastic community asked for it, so we gladly obliged. The Photo Mode feature is here! Take some photos to commemorate your adventures in the City! D2K: At The Fish Eye – Photo Mode: Check out the newest episode of the "At The Fish Eye" series, where amazing Lead UX/UI Designer Marcin Surosz talks about the upcoming Photo Mode.