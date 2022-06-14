Dying Light 2 Debuts Photo Mode & Many Other Updates
Techland revealed a brand new update to Dying Light 2 as the game gets Photo Mode, a new chapter, quests, a new progression system, and more. Patch 1.4 will launch into the game today, and with it will come a number of different additions that will give you new avenues to explore. Starting with an entirely new storyline as you get the first chapter of In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner. This is entirely free content that marks the start of the company's planned five-year commitment to supporting the game. We have more info from the developers below along with a pair of videos to prep you for what you can expect when the update goes live.
- New Chapter – In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner: Your task is to help Harper, a Nightrunner of old, in his efforts to combat the Special Infected that are endangering the City's people in exchange for access to powerful, never-before-seen equipment.
- Chapter Agent: Meet Harper, a former Nightrunner that acts as your link to the new adventure. Find him at the Fish Eye Canteen and assist him in taking down the Special Infected.
- New Rank System and Unlockables — Strengthen the bond between you and the agent by carrying out his tasks. With enough reputation points, you can rank up to unlock access to high-end weapons, outfits, and consumables.
- Daily and Weekly Bounties: Face the Infected head-on in a series of daily and weekly night activities that will earn you reputation points upon completion.
- Two New Currencies: To purchase new items, first collect mutation samples off the Special Infected corpses and acquire unique Harper's Tokens with each new rank.
- New Enemies: Meet the deadly and fierce Mutated Infected, the Volatile Tyrant, and the Volatile Hive.
- Dying Light 2 Chapter Mission: Purchase a special Chapter Mission Ticket from the Chapter Agent and test your mettle against punishing time trials that will test your stealth, parkour, or combat skills to their absolute limit.
- New Feature – Photo Mode: Our fantastic community asked for it, so we gladly obliged. The Photo Mode feature is here! Take some photos to commemorate your adventures in the City!
- D2K: At The Fish Eye – Photo Mode: Check out the newest episode of the "At The Fish Eye" series, where amazing Lead UX/UI Designer Marcin Surosz talks about the upcoming Photo Mode.