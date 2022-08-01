Dying Light 2 Will Get New Patch & Season Update Coming Soon

Techland has revealed some of the details of the next patch coming to Dying Light 2 today, along with the news that the next season update. The team revealed that the second seasonal Chapter for the game will be called "A Huntress and a Hag," which is set to debut in a couple of weeks (although they did not give an official release date for it). The Chapter will be released alongside the upcoming Patch 1.5, which will add a bunch of new things to the game and also come in with a ton of bug fixes and maintenance. Much like Chapter 1, "In the Footsteps of a Nightrunner," this new second Chapter will be an essential piece for players to experience as part of the post-launch support plan for the game. To help prepare for the release, the team has dropped a brand new video today, as they talk with a couple of the developers about the Chapters system and how frequently we'll be seeing updates.

Meet Shen Xiu, AKA The Huntress—our newest Chapter Agent! Who is she? Where does she come from? What is her business in the City? For now, just know this extremely proficient tracker and archery expert has a very special task for Nightrunners. Will you become the hunter… or the prey? Stay tuned in the upcoming weeks as we reveal more information about new missions, bounties, enemies, and weapons that the second Chapter will introduce. Check out the newest episode of Techland's "At the Fish Eye" series, where Senior Brand Manager Anna Kubica and the Game Designer responsible for the vision behind the Chapters, Karol Langier, explain the philosophy behind this new in-game content. Who knows… they might even give some additional insight into the upcoming second Chapter!