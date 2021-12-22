Dying Light Receives New Holiday DLC With Winter Warrior Gear

Techland has released a new update for the first Dying Light game for the holidays which includes a few fun additions. Now you can protect the streets of Harran from the overwhelming amount of infected people with the brand new Snow Ops Bundle DLC, which you can now purchase for the game via Steam, as well as on both the Xbox and PlayStation stores. This content includes the Winter Warrior outfit, which is basically a seasonal wardrobe that functions to protect you from the cold and adds a20% increase to leveling up agility, power, survivor, and legend skill trees. It's the gift that keeps on giving as you're slaying. Along with it, you'll also be able to get your hands on the Snowstorm grenade launcher, which will freeze the infected in place with cold explosions. You can check out more about the DLC below.

The Snow Ops Bundle introduces the Winter Warrior outfit and the Snowstorm grenade launcher, a combination perfect for braving Harran's ongoing winter-themed events. Created by the city's brightest minds, the Winter Warrior outfit not only keeps its wearer warm but also provides a 20% bonus increase to agility, power, survivor, and legend skill tree increases. Of course, keeping that cold at bay isn't the only concern for Harran residents. Wield the Snowstorm grenade launcher and fire its six-grenade magazine into infected foes to freeze them in their tracks. Overcome high recoil to land shots capable of stopping groups of enemies with a single grenade and enjoy unique shooting and reloading animations and sound effects. The Snow Ops Bundle includes: The Winter Warrior Outfit.

20% bonus to leveling up agility, power, survivor, and legend skill trees.

The Snowstorm Grenade Launcher.

Unique shooting and reloading animations.

Fires a six-grenade magazine capable of freezing nearby enemies.

High recoil.

Dying Light – Snow Ops Bundle Trailer (https://youtu.be/mddEmJHJGto)