Dying Light: The Beast Launches New Nightmare Experience

Dying Light: The Beast has added a new patch this month as players have a new Nightmare Experience in case they need a challenge

Techland has released a new update this month for Dying Light: The Beast, as they have given players a new challenge in the new Nightmare Experience. Patch 1.5 has introduced a new mode for players who feel the main game is too tame and require a challenge. As well as a few other additions to keep you busy over the holidays. We have the full dev notes below as the content is available for free right now.

Dying Light: The Beast – Patch 1.5

Nightmare Experience: Nightmare Experience is a new difficulty level for Dying Light: The Beast – designed for seasoned players looking for serious survival experience. It makes Human and Infected enemies stronger, smarter, more aggressive, reacting faster to players' actions using their heightened senses. Some Dark Zones may now include Volatiles during the day and gameplay becomes more challenging as resources are limited and they need to be managed more carefully.

Nightmare Experience is a new difficulty level for Dying Light: The Beast – designed for seasoned players looking for serious survival experience. It makes Human and Infected enemies stronger, smarter, more aggressive, reacting faster to players' actions using their heightened senses. Some Dark Zones may now include Volatiles during the day and gameplay becomes more challenging as resources are limited and they need to be managed more carefully. The Alpha Volatile: This update also introduces a new Alpha Volatile. This is the most powerful infected in Castor Woods, and the most intelligent Volatile in the history of Dying Light. It tracks the player's scent, ignores the UV light from the flashlight, and can hunt and follow them across the map until they reach a safe zone or manage to kill it. He's smart and dangerous, enforcing a careful and strategic playstyle during the night.

This update also introduces a new Alpha Volatile. This is the most powerful infected in Castor Woods, and the most intelligent Volatile in the history of Dying Light. It tracks the player's scent, ignores the UV light from the flashlight, and can hunt and follow them across the map until they reach a safe zone or manage to kill it. He's smart and dangerous, enforcing a careful and strategic playstyle during the night. New Survival Mechanics: On top of that Nightmare Experience brings new survival mechanics. The Hunger System affects stamina, health regeneration, and combat efficiency. The longer players ignore hunger, the stronger the penalties become. Additionally, the flashlight drains over time and will dim and flicker as the battery gets low, requiring players to craft or find replacements. Completing the hardest challenges in this difficulty rewards players with exclusive items, including unique charms, and a special outfit, and a new vehicle skin.

On top of that Nightmare Experience brings new survival mechanics. The Hunger System affects stamina, health regeneration, and combat efficiency. The longer players ignore hunger, the stronger the penalties become. Additionally, the flashlight drains over time and will dim and flicker as the battery gets low, requiring players to craft or find replacements. Completing the hardest challenges in this difficulty rewards players with exclusive items, including unique charms, and a special outfit, and a new vehicle skin. Call of The Beast Community Challenge: The Call of the Beast community initiative is still running. Players dive into weekly challenges, hitting shared goals, earning rewards, and building momentum together to unlock a special Legendary Reward. We are currently in Challenge 9, where players are racing to loot millions of items at night. The next challenge kicks off on Thursday, December 18. The players' dedication and creativity are truly amazing. To further reward their engagement, Techland has organized a video editing contest, teaming up with partners like Intel and Alienware to offer high-value prizes for the winners.

